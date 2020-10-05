Starting left guard Ed Ingram is "questionable" for LSU's game against Missouri on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday, which means the Tigers could be without one of their best and most consistent offensive linemen.
Orgeron also said he believes starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal could play against Missouri after missing a game due to an injury. Rosenthal didn't practice all of last week, and Orgeron said he may return this week.
"Hopefully he can start practicing this week," Orgeron said. "I'm not sure that he can yet. I think he will be."
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Ingram limped off the field on the final drive of LSU's 41-7 win over Vanderbilt, and he was replaced by true freshman Marlon Martinez.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Martinez signed as a three-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, and he was the nation's No. 17-ranked offensive guard of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
Ingram was a key rotational player in the 2019 offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award for nation's top offensive line, and he played in 12 games with three starts at left guard.
Orgeron said Joseph Evans, who flipped from offensive guard to defensive tackle in preseason camp, could return and start at guard this week if Ingram is not available.
Evans, a 6-foot-1, 319-pound redshirt freshman, was recruited as a defensive tackle and played in four games in 2019 and recorded seven tackles.
Orgeron then moved Evans to offensive line to fill depth, and, this summer, Orgeron said the "best-case scenario" for the line's future was for Evans to spend a year as a rotational player and take over at center in 2021 for Harvard graduate transfer Liam Shanahan.
Then projected starting defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft, and Evans was moved back to defense to help with depth.
Evans has started at defensive tackle in both of LSU's games this season, filling in for starter Glen Logan, who will return against Missouri after missing two games for undisclosed reasons.
"(Evans is) one of those guys who can play both ways," Orgeron said. "He comes out in his hips. He's very fluid. He's very smart. I haven't seen Joe have a bad day. Joe comes to work every day with a smile on his face. If you tell him to run 10 gassers, he's gonna say, 'Yes sir,' and run 10 gassers. He does a lot of things well."
Orgeron said Evans has been playing with a hurt hand. He's worn a cast in both games and still "played the position very well."
"So I can't wait until his hand is completely healed," Orgeron said, "so he can start using his hands."
Sophomore Cam Wire started at left tackle for LSU against Vanderbilt, and Orgeron praised Wire's performance in the 41-7 win, when the offensive line didn't give up a sack.
Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 327-pound sophomore, went down late in the Mississippi State game, and Orgeron said Rosenthal hadn't practiced all week and didn't believe he'd be ready to play Saturday.
Rosenthal was injured on the final drive of the Mississippi State game. He dove to cut down an oncoming defender at the line of scrimmage, and his right shoulder made contact with the defender. Rosenthal favored the shoulder as he walked with LSU training staff to the sideline.