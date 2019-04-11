Former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette was arrested for not paying a traffic ticket, according to News4Jax.

Fournette, now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was detained Thursday afternoon for driving with a suspended license, News4Jax report said. The station reported that Fournette posted bond and was released 24 minutes later.

Fournette's bond was $1,508, per the report, which said Fournette paid for the bond and was released at 3:04 p.m.

According to ESPN, the Jaguars released a statement that said they were aware of the incident.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the statement said. "No further comment will be provided at this time."

According to the report, the detainment charge was due to an unpaid ticket from November, and Fournette was picked up in Neptune Beach for going 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was briefly jailed for "knowingly driving while his license was suspended."

Fournette was one of the top running backs in LSU history and finished his career No. 4 in school history with 3,830 career rushing yards. The Jaguars picked him No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL draft, and he rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.