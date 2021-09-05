From left, LSU tight end Kole Taylor (87), LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75) line up on the field in the first half against UCLA, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
PASADENA, Calif. — Two projected LSU starters — junior running back John Emery Jr. and senior linebacker Jared Small — were unavailable for the Tigers' season opener with UCLA on Saturday night.
Emery and Small had appeared at the top of their respective positions on a depth chart released before the game — the first LSU put out this season — but both players wore street clothes during warmups.
Emery, along with senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and senior defensive end Soni Fonua, didn't play because of academic issues, a source confirmed. Coach Ed Orgeron later described Emery's status as "week-to-week."
Small, a former walk-on who was listed as a starter on the depth chart, walked with crutches along the sideline. FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said Small suffered a season-ending knee injury this week.
Emery had missed time this preseason, but when asked about his running backs earlier this week, Orgeron said junior Tyrion Davis-Price and Emery would split carries against UCLA. Davis-Price started Saturday night. He finished with 13 carries for 31 yards as LSU's offensive line struggled to open holes.
Freshman running back Armoni Goodwin was also unavailable with an undisclosed injury.
Senior defensive tackle Glen Logan, who broke his right foot during preseason practice, traveled but did not dress out. He wore a walking boot.
A night that could have inspired confidence as LSU tried to rebound from a 5-5 season ended in frustration as recurring issues led to a 38-27 season-opening loss.
Starters revealed
LSU's first depth chart released before the game revealed a number of decisions, including starters at multiple positions.
Juniors Trey Palmer and Jaray Jenkins started after emerging from a crowded race for the second and third spots behind No. 1 wideout Kayshon Boutte. Palmer recorded seven catches for 47 yards. Jenkins had three for 46.
Sophomore Major Burns, a Baton Rouge native who transferred from Georgia during the offseason, started at safety with junior Jay Ward. But Ward left the game at one point. LSU used senior Todd Harris and sophomore Jordan Toles in his place.
Also, sophomore Anthony Bradford started at right guard in place of Chasen Hines, who had the majority of preseason practice with an injury. Hines, however, entered the game late in the first quarter.
Then at punter, senior Avery Atkins earned the job over freshman Peyton Todd. Atkins punted six times for an average of 40 yards.
LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) celebrates with LSU linebacker Andre Anthony (3), LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) and LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) after sacking UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) and LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) celebrate after Stingley tackled UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
Mandeville's Chase Osorno cheers on the Tigers with his son, Crew Osorno, 2, in the first half against UCLA, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. The duo first evacuated to Orlando for Hurricane Ida, then changed course to Los Angeles to stay with family.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) and LSU linebacker Andre Anthony (3) celebrate after Stingley tackled UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) pressures UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. UCLA was charged with intentional grounding on the play.
LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) congratulates LSU linebacker Andre Anthony (3) after Anthony sacked UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) pushes back on UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert (33) as Calvert pressures LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU kicker Cade York (36) as he comes off the field after kicking a field goal in the first half against UCLA, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
A sticker in the shape of the state of Louisiana is seen on the helmet of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) as he looks to the bench in the first half against UCLA, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. The sticker is being worn by all of the Tigers to represent the state of Louisiana and all those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (1) celebrates with LSU linebacker Navonteque Strong (22) after Ricks intercepted a pass thrown by UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the first half, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III (7) goes airborne on the stop by LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) as LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) keeps the ball in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) stops UCLA running back Brittain Brown (28) on the carry in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU defensive back Major Burns (28) darts around UCLA offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (57) in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) escapes UCLA defensive back DJ Warnell (14) as he hops into the end zone late in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) is stopped on the carry by UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano (20) in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU safety Jordan Toles (21) goes airborne on the stop with LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (1) as they bring down UCLA running back Brittain Brown (28) in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) hands the ball off to LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) in the second half of the Bruins' 38-27 win over the Tigers, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali.