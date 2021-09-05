PASADENA, Calif. — Two projected LSU starters — junior running back John Emery Jr. and senior linebacker Jared Small — were unavailable for the Tigers' season opener with UCLA on Saturday night.

Emery and Small had appeared at the top of their respective positions on a depth chart released before the game — the first LSU put out this season — but both players wore street clothes during warmups.

Emery, along with senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and senior defensive end Soni Fonua, didn't play because of academic issues, a source confirmed. Coach Ed Orgeron later described Emery's status as "week-to-week."

Small, a former walk-on who was listed as a starter on the depth chart, walked with crutches along the sideline. FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said Small suffered a season-ending knee injury this week.

Emery had missed time this preseason, but when asked about his running backs earlier this week, Orgeron said junior Tyrion Davis-Price and Emery would split carries against UCLA. Davis-Price started Saturday night. He finished with 13 carries for 31 yards as LSU's offensive line struggled to open holes.

Freshman running back Armoni Goodwin was also unavailable with an undisclosed injury.

Senior defensive tackle Glen Logan, who broke his right foot during preseason practice, traveled but did not dress out. He wore a walking boot.

Starters revealed

LSU's first depth chart released before the game revealed a number of decisions, including starters at multiple positions.

Juniors Trey Palmer and Jaray Jenkins started after emerging from a crowded race for the second and third spots behind No. 1 wideout Kayshon Boutte. Palmer recorded seven catches for 47 yards. Jenkins had three for 46.

Sophomore Major Burns, a Baton Rouge native who transferred from Georgia during the offseason, started at safety with junior Jay Ward. But Ward left the game at one point. LSU used senior Todd Harris and sophomore Jordan Toles in his place.

Also, sophomore Anthony Bradford started at right guard in place of Chasen Hines, who had the majority of preseason practice with an injury. Hines, however, entered the game late in the first quarter.

Then at punter, senior Avery Atkins earned the job over freshman Peyton Todd. Atkins punted six times for an average of 40 yards.

Injury report

Senior right tackle Austin Deculus went down with an apparent leg injury on a running play early in the second quarter.

Deculus was helped off the field by trainers and was replaced by sophomore Charles Turner. Deculus returned after one series on the sideline.

Starting left tackle Cameron Wire injured his knee in the third quarter and was replaced by true freshman Garrett Dellinger for one series before Turner took over on the next series.

The touchdown-maker

Boutte, who scored the final touchdown of the 2020 season for LSU, picked up where he left off in getting the first one of 2021 on Saturday night.

Boutte pulled in a 3-yard scoring pass from Max Johnson with 12:34 left in the second quarter. He caught two more touchdowns the rest of the game, finishing with nine receptions for 148 yards.

That duo had connected for a 45-yard catch-and-run that went down as the game-winning score in a wild 53-48 victory over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium last Dec. 19.

Wasted opportunity

LSU came up empty on its second scoring opportunity of the evening when Orgeron eschewed a 57-yard field-goal attempt by Cade York and elected to punt and pin UCLA deep in its own territory.

York, whose school-record 57-yarder beat Florida in The Swamp last season, nailed a 52-yard field goal — a split second after LSU was called for a false start.

The strategy paid off as LSU got the ball back after an Eli Ricks interception and converted it into a 26-yard field goal by York.

LSU radio substitution

One former LSU football great subbed for another on the radio broadcast Saturday night.

Former LSU fullback Jacob Hester handled the color commentary in place of former Tigers receiver/kicker Doug Moreau for the UCLA game.

It was Hester’s first time to call a game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, working alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Blair.

Moreau recently underwent shoulder replacement surgery and was advised not to fly. He's expected back on the air Saturday when LSU hosts McNeese State (7 p.m., SECNetwork+).

The all-time record

LSU entered its 128th season of football Saturday night with an all-time record of 817-420-47.

LSU’s .655 winning percentage ranks 14th in FBS history, just behind Georgia (.656) and ahead of Appalachian State (.649).

The Tigers’ 817 victories rank them 12th all time, again behind Georgia (839) and ahead of Auburn (782).

UCLA ranks 35th in winning percentage (.583) and does not rank in the top 50 for wins. The Bruins began playing football in 1919, while the Tigers program began in 1893.

See you in 2024

UCLA will return the game in the home-and-home series when it travels to Tiger Stadium for the first time on Sept. 21, 2024.

The teams were set to meet to start the '24 campaign, but the game was recently moved so LSU can open the season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas against UCLA's crosstown rival — USC.

Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.