The moment one of Jared Small’s high school teammates knew he had potential came during the spring of their senior year at Catholic High. The team was practicing, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sprinted toward the line of scrimmage on a simple dive play.
Edwards-Helaire was a three-star running back already committed to LSU. Small had played on JV for three years. No matter, Small collided with Edwards-Helaire and stopped his momentum.
“We know who Clyde is. We know this guy is a different human being,” said Neko Redd, one of their close friends and classmates. “To see Small — no regret — go in there and put his head down? This is our middle linebacker.”
The tackle happened in the midst of a transformative spring for Small, who suddenly developed into one of Catholic’s best players. He started throughout his senior season and walked on at LSU, joining Edwards-Helaire and fellow high school teammate Aaron Moffitt.
Five years later, Small has once again made a jump before his senior season. Small had a breakout spring, putting himself into the mix at linebacker alongside senior Damone Clark, senior Micah Baskerville and junior college transfer Navonteque Strong. LSU wants to rotate them to keep them fresh against spread offenses.
“Those four guys are showing up and they’re going to be considered starters,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “Hopefully we can play all four.”
There are plenty of parallels between Small’s high school and college careers. At Catholic, he waited for three years behind a group of older, established linebackers until their graduation gave him a chance to start on something other than special teams.
With the position open, Small underwent a sudden transformation the spring before his senior year. He ran faster. He added muscle. His agility improved. He grew a couple inches.
One day in the weight room, Catholic’s players did split jerks, an exercise that requires someone to push a loaded barbell above their head as they jump into a lunge. Small tossed 275 pounds above his head with ease.
“He's throwing it through the roof,” said Deuce Harrison, Catholic’s strength and conditioning coach and defensive backs coach at the time. “I'm like, 'Where did this come from?' It was kind of out of nowhere.”
The physical changes made Small the leader of Catholic’s defense in 2016, the year after it won a state championship. The team finished the regular season undefeated and lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Small received all-district and all-metro honors.
At about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Small didn’t have the size associated with a prototypical major college linebacker. At one point his senior year, he visited Arkansas Monticello, a Division II school. His online recruiting profile included no scholarship offers, stars or even a picture.
Small still wanted to attend a large college, even if it meant he wouldn't play much. Though he had grown up a Florida fan, he decided to walk-on at LSU, his hometown school.
“If I'm being honest,” said Gabe Fertitta, a Catholic assistant at the time who now works at Louisville, “I felt like, 'Man, if by the time he's a senior he gets on special teams, that would be awesome.'”
After redshirting as a freshman, Small played in four games on special teams his second year. As he waited in the background, he watched linebackers Devin White, Donnie Alexander, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen, trying to apply elements of their game to his own until he got the chance to play.
Small only appeared in 11 games over the next two seasons, making one tackle, but whenever Orgeron called Fertitta to discuss recruits, he told him, “‘Coach, we absolutely love Jared Small. He's going to play.’”
LSU put Small on a scholarship after preseason practice last year, and his chance came this spring. When LSU hired new defensive coaches, including linebackers coach Blake Baker, Small said the assistants gave everyone an opportunity. He sat down with Baker and connected with the coach, which he said helped him “branch out.” Then, Small recorded 14 tackles and an interception during the spring game.
Players can often shine in the spring game and disappear once fall camp begins months later, but Small hasn’t faded with two weeks until LSU’s season opener against UCLA. Orgeron continues to mention him when asked about the position, even though Small stands two inches shorter and weighs 13-38 pounds lighter than LSU’s other starting linebackers.
“Jared's very quick to the football,” Orgeron said. “He can key and diagnose. Obviously an experienced player. Plays with great leverage. He's 5-11. He's strong. Has good speed. He can cover.”
For those who knew Small in high school, the progression hasn't come as a surprise. His career almost mirrors what he did at Catholic. Back then, Small waited until his senior year arrived and emerged as a force. He has waited once again, and now he has the chance to contribute. How much may be up to him.
After the spring game, Redd talked to Small. They remain close friends, along with Edwards-Helaire. Excited about Small's performance that day and what it could mean this fall, Redd told him, "You went off!"
"Just another day, bro," Redd recalled Small saying. "I'm just getting started."