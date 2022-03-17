1. Bats are heating up
These teams can hit. Tennessee leads the pack offensively. Jared Dickey's .490 batting average ranks No. 3 in the nation, and his .980 slugging percentage comes in at No. 6. As a team, the Vols lead the nation in batting average (.356), home runs (43), hits (199), runs (197) and doubles (55). Vanderbilt ranks among the top 10 nationally with the No. 9 team batting average (.327). The SEC has three players in the top 10 nationally in slugging percentage: Tennessee’s Dickey and Trey Lipscomb (.952) and Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara (1.026). LSU’s Jacob Berry is No. 8 in the nation in home runs (eight), tied with Lipscomb.
2. Competitive yet again
Going into the fifth week of the regular season, seven SEC teams rank among the Top 10 in at least one major college baseball poll. But other teams have come up with big wins, too. South Carolina took down No. 1 Texas in a 2-1 series victory last weekend, and Kentucky and Auburn have single-game victories over ranked teams from the Big 12. The SEC sent three teams to the CWS last year, and while the reigning national champion, Mississippi State, may be on the rocks at 11-7, Tennessee and Vanderbilt look primed for a return to Omaha, while Ole Miss, LSU and Arkansas are making cases with experienced lineups.
3. Pitching question marks
Outside of Tennessee right-hander Chase Burns, who is in the Top 10 in earned run average through 20 innings (0.45), there are plenty of unknowns on the mound. Georgia’s Luke Wagner is tied for the national lead with five wins this season, allowing nine hits and one run through 12⅓ innings while striking out 17. Nine SEC pitchers made the 66-name NCBWA list for Stopper of the Year watch list. With right-hander Jonathan Cannon and left-hander Jaden Woods, Georgia seems to have the makings of a strong staff. Vanderbilt right-hander Nick Maldonado, Florida left-hander Hunter Barco and South Carolina right-hander Will Sanders are other top pitchers to watch.