LSU quarterback Max Johnson will be limited in practice Monday due to a minor injury he suffered against Florida, head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters, but Orgeron expects Johnson will recover by the time the Tigers play Ole Miss on Saturday.
Johnson led LSU (4-5) to a stunning 37-34 upset over No. 6 Florida (8-2) in Gainesville on Saturday, and it appeared the 6-foot-5, 219-pound true freshman was limping after a run late in the game.
"He has a small injury," Orgeron said. "He's limited today. But I think by the end of the week, he's going to be full speed."
Orgeron said that he will take the week to decide whether Johnson will start again for LSU against Ole Miss, but he was impressed by the true freshman winning on the road against a Florida team that was a three-score favorite.
"That tells you a lot about the man," Orgeron said.
It was Johnson's first career start for LSU, and he was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Johnson completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, adding 52 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Johnson's three touchdowns and 21 completions were the most by any true freshman in their first career start in LSU history. It was also the first time in LSU history that the Tigers threw three touchdown passes in a game played in Gainesville.