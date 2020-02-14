Make no mistake, the LSU women basketball players love Ayana Mitchell, the senior forward and leader struck down by a season-ending knee injury.
But Thursday night’s 75-65 victory against No. 25 Tennessee was an example of the Tigers not only playing for Mitchell but playing like her.
“The mentality of our team is to compete on every single possession,” coach Nikki Fargas said. “Loose balls you’ll see us on the floor. We’re going to take charges, do all the little things. You have to have a relentless work ethic.
“What you are seeing are things that Mitchell did for us. This group is starting to believe they are just as good, just as talented and have shown they are one of the best teams in the country.”
LSU was noticeably more energetic and scrappier than a much bigger Tennessee team that starts five players at least 6-foot tall. The Tigers outrebounded the Vols 41-35 fought for loose balls, took charging fouls and contested every basket.
Mitchell had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the team’s first meeting, a 63-58 Tennessee win, and Vols coach Kellie Harper noticed the difference.
“Her teammates were looking to her, and, when that happens, you can get a little passive,” Harper said. “Now you’re seeing everybody step, doing a little more.”
Fargas is hoping it gets her team noticed. LSU (18-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) has won four straight and beaten five top 25 teams, four of those top 15. LSU is alone in third place in the SEC and in good position for a double bye in the SEC tournament. Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M are tied for fourth at 7-4
South Carolina (11-0) and Mississippi State (10-1) appear to have two of those locked up with LSU and the others fighting for the remaining two.
LSU was a No.6 seed in ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème’s lineup, set to play in the Louisville regional against an 11-seed Old Dominion. If the Tigers can win at Auburn on Sunday, they’ll like crack the top 25 with Tennessee likely to exit.
Fargas said her team already believes it’s good enough to be ranked.
“We’re already out in front in our own mentality,” she said. “That’s why we’re able to win the way we are. We’re humble and hungry. They believe in each other. Whether anybody else believes is out of our control.”
Bombs Awa
LSU junior transfer Awa Trasi had a breakout game with a career-high 22 points, mostly on her 5-of-10 3-point shooting. The five 3-pointers was also a career high and gives her 8 of 16 from behind the arc in the past two games and 22 of 52 (42.3%) for the season.
Three-point shooting is something that has been sorely lacking from the LSU offense. Trasi is playing more now that Mitchell is out.
“Awa is getting better and better as the season has gone on,” Fargas said. “She’s a mismatch. When we went small ball and had her at the 5, it’s hard for their size to guard a 3-point specialist."
Young no more
Also coming on is star freshman recruit Tiara Young, who had her fourth double figure scoring game with 10 points off the bench. She added three rebounds and played tough defense, at times guarding Tennessee star Rennia Davis.
Young made 3 of 5 shots and all four of her free throws.
“Coach always tells me to do whatever I can to help my teammates,” Young said. “Don’t worry about anything else, do the extra. That’s what I did tonight.”
Mitchell finalist
Mitchell is one of finalists for the Katrina McClain Award as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
A fifth-year senior, Mitchell finishes at No. 6 on LSU’s all-time rebounding list with 911, one of six LSU players with 900-career rebounds. She is ranked No. 22 on LSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,275 points and her 59.5 career field goal percentage ranks third.