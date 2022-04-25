BR.lsuulbaseball.041922 HS 123.jpg

LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd (9) pitches against UL Lafayette in the annual Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU (27-12, 10-8 SEC) at UNO (21-16, 8-7 Southland)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

WHERE: Maestri Field

TELEVISION: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is No. 27 by Collegiate Baseball. UNO is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Ty Floyd (4-2, 3.30 ERA); UNO — TBD

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @Guersmith

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU faces UNO for the second time this season, with the last meeting being an 11-3 victory at home in Baton Rouge on March 2. LSU coach Jay Johnson said that while the bullpen has been successful with the consistency of lefty Riley Cooper and recent rise of lefty Jacob Hasty, there's a chance some less familiar faces will get their opportunities to pitch against hte Privateers. Right-handers Michael Fowler and Will Hellmers in addition to left-hander Trey Shaffer pitched live at-bats during practice on Sunday. 

