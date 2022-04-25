WHO: LSU (27-12, 10-8 SEC) at UNO (21-16, 8-7 Southland)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Maestri Field
TELEVISION: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is No. 27 by Collegiate Baseball. UNO is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Ty Floyd (4-2, 3.30 ERA); UNO — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU faces UNO for the second time this season, with the last meeting being an 11-3 victory at home in Baton Rouge on March 2. LSU coach Jay Johnson said that while the bullpen has been successful with the consistency of lefty Riley Cooper and recent rise of lefty Jacob Hasty, there's a chance some less familiar faces will get their opportunities to pitch against hte Privateers. Right-handers Michael Fowler and Will Hellmers in addition to left-hander Trey Shaffer pitched live at-bats during practice on Sunday.