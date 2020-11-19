SEC Power Rankings
After a very light week in which only three games were played, the SEC almost gets back to full speed — with the operative word being almost — this weekend. Six games are on the schedule with only one postponement at No. 5 Texas A&M, which was supposed to host Ole Miss. In this crazy season, however, the six-game slate does not include a game featuring two teams with winning records. At least it's something. The closest we get to a big game is the contest between 2-3 LSU and 3-4 Arkansas. It's not a high-stakes Top-10 matchup like Alabama-Georgia or Georgia-Florida from earlier this season, but both are in need of a win; LSU wants to climb back to .500 after a two-week layoff following a 48-11 thrashing at the hands of Auburn, while Arkansas is trying to do the same after taking a 63-35 pounding from No. 6 Florida last week. After that, it's Auburn, one of only five SEC teams with a winning record, hosting a Tennessee team that's dropped four games in a row. Also, Alabama puts its No. 1 ranking on the line for the first time when it hosts Kentucky.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 6-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Alabama by 30
STORYLINE: Alabama took over the top spot in the national polls during its open date and hung on to it while it was sitting at home after the LSU game was postponed. The Crimson Tide now gets to try and protect that ranking against a decided underdog in Tuscaloosa. That shouldn't be a problem at all, but then again it is 2020.
2. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 5-1
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: With just one loss, which came more than a month ago at Alabama, Texas A&M has been rolling. But that was before the Aggies had last week's matchup with Tennessee postponed. Now comes another postponement, so all A&M can do is wait patiently and get ready to play next week against LSU — hopefully.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 5-1
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 31½
STORYLINE: Like Texas A&M, Florida has been on a tear since losing to the Aggies back on Oct. 10. With SEC co-offensive player of the week Kyle Trask capably running Dan Mullen's offense, the Gators rank fourth nationally in averaging 371.7 passing yards and are up to sixth in scoring 45.8 points per game.
4. GEORGIA
RECORD: 4-2
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 25
STORYLINE: Georgia has lost two of its past three games, but those came at the hands of current No. 1 Alabama and Florida, which is ranked sixth. Last week's postponement vs. Missouri gave the Bulldogs some time to get their act together for a game they should have no trouble winning if they can muster some offense.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 4-2
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 11
STORYLINE: When last seen, Auburn was crushing LSU by 37 points back on Oct. 31 in a game that really didn't even seem that close after a scoreless first quarter. Gus Malzahn's team has been idling since, but the wait should be well worth it with a struggling Tennessee team coming in on a four-game losing streak.
6. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 3-4
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 2½
STORYLINE: After winning three games, Arkansas was shaken back to reality in last week's 28-point setback to Florida in The Swamp. Only a touchdown with just seconds to play kept it from being uglier, yet Arkansas has to feel better about itself as a favorite against LSU after being a 42-point underdog a year ago.
7. MISSOURI
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: Missouri by 6½
STORYLINE: Following wins over LSU and Kentucky, Missouri sees another opportunity this week to taking a step back to respectability. Other than a game with Georgia, which was postponed last week, Mizzou has four winnable games remaining — starting with a road contest against a fragile South Carolina team.
8. LSU
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 2½
STORYLINE: What a difference a year makes. About this time last season, LSU was well on its way to the national title when it was favored by 42 points over Arkansas. Now, the Tigers are a slight underdog in this mixed-up season. Remember, Ed Orgeron has not lost two games in a row since taking over in 2016.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-4
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Ole Miss is feeling a little better about itself these days after getting the offense back on track in its two most recent outings — hanging half a hundred each on Vanderbilt (54) and South Carolina (59). But the Rebels' roll will be slowed momentarily by its postponement against Texas A&M.
10. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 3-4
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Alabama by 30
STORYLINE: Kentucky got a scare in last week's win over Vanderbilt when it gave up 35 points after holding its four previous opponents to a total of 43 points. That has to be a concern going on the road to face a top-ranked Alabama team that seemingly scores at will in averaging 47.2 points a game — which is second in the FBS.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-5
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: Missouri by 6½
STORYLINE: Will Muschamp took the fall after South Carolina, which upset Auburn on Oct. 17, lost its next three games while allowing 52, 48 and 59 points. With two of its top three cornerbacks deciding to opt out to prepare for the NFL draft, it may not get much better for South Carolina and interim coach Mike Bobo.
12. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 25
STORYLINE: After squeaking by lowly Vanderbilt by a touchdown, Mississippi State had an unexpected open date last week. State certainly needed it considering its offense has scored just 45 points in the past five games after putting 44 on the board in its opener at LSU. Alas, a smarting Georgia team awaits.
13. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 11
STORYLINE: Like Mississippi State, Tennessee's offense has gone south — way south — since opening the season with two wins in which it scored 31 and 35 points. Since then, the Vols have scored a total of 58 points in four consecutive losses. They might find the going tough against Auburn's defense.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-6
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 31½
STORYLINE: Winless Vanderbilt has been very competitive in losing its three road games by five, seven and three points. But the Commodores have been putrid at home, losing all three games by a cumulative score of 136-35. Maybe they should have asked the SEC office to move the game to Gainesville.