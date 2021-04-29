Of all the LSU wide receivers in history — from those who played in the Wing-T, the I-formation, the spread — no one ever reached the level of production or recognition quite like Ja'Marr Chase.
So, it was only fitting that when the star receiver's name was called Thursday night at the NFL draft that he'd reached yet another unprecedented step: Chase is now the highest-drafted wide receiver in LSU history, selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 5 overall pick.
Of course it was a team based in Ohio.
The draft itself was held in Cleveland with a stage bordering Lake Erie.
The state has all but established an NFL pipeline that's rooted in Louisiana. Chase has reunited with Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback whom the Bengals selected No. 1 overall a year ago. Some draft experts projected the franchise might've picked Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, an elite blocker who would've bolstered Cincinnati's troubled pass protection after Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury last year.
But the Bengals have significantly improved their offensive firepower with a Burrow-to-Chase connection that tormented defenses during a record-breaking, national championship season in 2019. The Cleveland Browns established its own LSU receiving duo with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., and now the Bengals have added Chase after claiming former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss off waivers.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said picking Chase was "a no-brainer." The third-year coach said he'd asked Burrow specific questions before the draft about his former teammate and could tell, "he'd be excited if that's the direction we headed."
It also appears Burrow tipped Chase off about their reunion. Chase said Burrow texted him Thursday morning: "Get your bags packed."
Yes, Chase's draft stock was unencumbered by his decision to opt out of the 2020 season. In a draft class that abounds with elite pass catchers — including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith — Chase was the first wide receiver taken off the draft board.
And that's the underlying significance here: In a sport that is continuously moving toward high-octane passing offenses, this year it's an LSU wide receiver who's leading the way. Terrace Marshall, LSU's leading receiver in 2020, still could be selected in the first round. Only in one other draft — when Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis were picked in 2007 — were two LSU receivers selected in the first round.
Steadily, the position group is establishing a foothold in the NFL. Justin Jefferson, who set LSU's single-season record with 111 catches in 2019, was considered a snub at Rookie of the Year after snagging 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Minnesota Vikings.
"The bar has been set high at LSU when it comes to receivers," said former LSU receiver Wendell Davis, a 1988 first-round pick who played six seasons for the Chicago Bears. "It just keeps getting higher and higher. In my mind, Ja'Marr has moved the bar once again."
Chase was a unanimous All-American in 2019, the explosive playmaker who joined Josh Reed as LSU's second winner of the Biletnikoff Award and set single-season Southeastern Conference records in both receiving yards (1,780) and touchdown catches (20). Both have since been surpassed by Alabama's Smith.
Those results far exceeded the goals Chase posted on a mirror in his room in Baton Rouge that year. He told reporters Thursday night that he has similar goals for his rookie season: "I want to win Rookie of the Year. I want to have 10 touchdowns and I want at least 1,500 yards. Minimum."
That Chase could one year produce such elite numbers wouldn't be shocking. In some ways, it's expected. Fred Biletnikoff, the Hall of Fame Oakland Raiders receiver after whom the college award is named, said "if he doesn't become a dominant receiver, something's wrong."
There's no added pressure intended with such an assessment. It's just when someone watches Chase consistently win one-on-one battles with elite cornerbacks from Alabama to Clemson, it's natural to envision the 6-foot, 201-pound Harvey native defying some other acrobatic limit over an NFL defender.
Those are the plays Chase has made since he started playing youth football at Oakdale Playground in Gretna. Chase's extended family celebrated in the park's gym, where he once also played basketball.
"We've seen Ja'Marr run up and down this court," his sister Taylor said. "We were here when he got chosen for the draft. That just makes it complete full circle."
Former LSU wide receiver Michael Clayton, a 2004 first-round pick who played eight seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, said Chase possesses all the tools of an elite NFL receiver: 1) speed (a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at LSU's Pro Day), 2) a big catch radius, 3) precision in his route running.
Chase is "one of those generational players," Clayton said, the type of sensational athlete Clayton and his former teammates would constantly chatter about. He visited LSU practices himself to watch Chase battle one-on-one with All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. He built a mentorship with Chase to help guide him beyond the things that might stand in his way in the pros, advising him to find strength and stability beyond the game that can support the dizzying climb toward stardom.
There is indeed a pride shared by former LSU receivers as the legacy continues to grow. Chase's draft status is a signal, Davis said, a "testament" to LSU coach Ed Orgeron's insistence on implementing a modern spread system that gets the most out of its talent.
That shift in college football has been evident in recent years. It's why, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said, so many more receivers are getting drafted earlier and earlier each year. An NFL-record 13 receivers were selected in the first two rounds last season, and it's more than likely that record will fall again this year.
And there's yet another streak growing: LSU has now produced Top 5 picks in each of the last three drafts, starting when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked linebacker Devin White with the No. 5 pick in 2018.
Only Ohio State (four Top 5 picks) has produced more in the last four drafts.
Consider it another goal checked off Ja'Marr Chase's proverbial mirror. Now, among his other goals, he'll take aim at Jefferson's single-season yardage record for a rookie since the NFL-AFL merger.
"We just admire those guys from a distance," said Clayton, who now hosts Tampa Bay's pre-game and post-game radio shows. "We expect them to be great. We expect them to carry on the torch and teach the next generation of young players how to carry themselves when they get to LSU so we can continue to be proud about our players and our university, competing to win a national championship year in and year out."
Rod Walker contributed to this report
History of LSU wide receivers selected in the first round
|NFL Draft Year
|Wide receiver
|2021
|Ja'Marr Chase (No. 5, CIN)
|2020
|Justin Jefferson (No. 22, MIN)
|2014
|Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 12, NYG)
|2007
|Dwayne Bowe (No. 23, KC); Craig Davis (No. 30, SD)
|2004
|Michael Clayton (No. 15, TB)
|1996
|Eddie Kennison (No. 18, STL)
|1988
|Wendell Davis (No. 27, CHI)