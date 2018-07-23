Surrounded by several tall and talented members of his 2018 recruiting class Monday at his annual mid-summer news conference, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri couldn’t help but mention the one who got away.
First-round draft pick Brice Turang signed with Milwaukee earlier this month instead of choosing to attend LSU after lengthy contract negotiations with the Brewers.
Despite Turang’s absence, a player he said would have competed for a starting job, Mainieri didn’t shy away from any lofty expectations for the team he does have.
“I have no doubt in my mind we have a championship-caliber team personnel wise,” Mainieri said. “We have this pile of clay, and it’s up to me and my staff to mold it into something beautiful.”
Mainieri sounded an encouraging note about the recovery process of several injured players, starting with shortstop Josh Smith, who missed all but six games in 2018 with back issues.
“He started sprints the other day and he told me Sunday he hasn’t had an ounce of pain in 3-4 weeks,” Mainieri said.
“Cross our fingers, everything looks great. He’s a real key for us.”
So is pitcher Eric Walker, who went down with an arm injury in the 2017 College World Series that required Tommy John surgery, keeping him out all of 2018.
“He threw three bullpens last week, all without incident,” Mainieri said. “The assessment was you would have never known he’d been hurt.”
Outfielder Antoine Duplantis decided to return for his senior season. He first was set to play for Mainieri earlier this summer for the U.S. Collegiate National Team, but separated his shoulder hitting the outfield wall in his first game.
“He should be ready to go full speed in a week or two,” said Mainieri, whose team went 12-3 on their three-week tour.
Outfielders Zach Watson and Daniel Cabrera, who was called up to replace Duplantis, also played for Team USA along with pitcher Zack Hess.
“It was everything I dreamed it would be,” Mainieri said. “It was a bucket list thing for me to lead our collegiate team.”
Hess pitched like a dream, going 2-0 in three appearances over nine innings with no runs allowed. He gave up only three hits, striking out six with no walks.
“The other pitchers and position players on our team were captivated by how dominant he was,” Mainieri said.
One injured player who is recovering on campus is freshman C.J. Willis from Ruston. He injured his shoulder as a high school senior. Willis was drafted in the 39th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.
No staff changes
Mainieri said he does not anticipate any changes to his coaching staff for the 2019 season, adding that he expects big things from hitting coach and former Tiger Sean Ochinko.
“I think he has the potential to be a great, not good, but great hitting coach,” Mainieri said.
While Mainieri was spending his month with USA Baseball, Ochinko was given a waiver by the Southeastern Conference to recruit on his behalf.
“We mapped out his four weeks and he was hardly in town a day,” Mainieri said.
Ochinko spent time watching some of LSU’s incoming players in their summer league assignments and went to Arizona to learn from former New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs hitting coach Jeff Pentland.
“Sean took videos of all our hitters and he (Pentland) analyzed them,” Mainieri said. “He did a lot of stuff I think will help our hitters this year.”
LSU-UNO fall series set
Mainieri said LSU will play a home-and-home fall series with the University of New Orleans. The Tigers and Privateers will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at The Box and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Maestri Field.
The SEC announced in June that teams would be allowed to play two fall practice games against non-conference teams.
More fall practice info
LSU freshmen report to campus Aug. 12, with meetings the week of Aug. 19 followed by four weeks of individual practice. Mainieri said fall practice begins the third week of September.
LSU will conclude fall practice with its annual Purple and Gold World Series, with games Nov. 1-2 and again Nov. 4 wrapped around the LSU-Alabama football game on Nov. 3.