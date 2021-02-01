There was some good news to come out of the LSU basketball team’s last-minute meltdown against Texas Tech on Saturday after all.
Versatile forward Darius Days, who left the game midway through the second half with what was initially believed to be a knee injury, suffered only a sprained ankle.
While he's still injured LSU coach Will Wade said Monday morning it's not as severe as it looked when Days landed awkwardly trying to get in position for a rebound over a fallen Texas Tech defender.
Unable to put any weight on his left leg, he had to be helped to the bench before being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
After LSU blew a seven-point lead and was outscored 12-0 in the final 59 seconds of a heartbreaking 76-71 loss, Wade said Days, a 6-foot-7 junior, would be out “a couple of weeks.”
On Monday, Wade said it wasn’t as bad as they feared and that Days, who leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game, had swelling in his left ankle.
“It’s not as bad as we thought,” Wade said, “but we’re not sure when he’ll be available.”
Days will likely miss a good portion of a tough two-week, four-game Southeastern Conference stretch in which LSU will play three games against nationally-ranked teams — two of which beat the Tigers last month.
It starts Wednesday night at No. 10 Alabama, which leads the SEC with a 9-0 mark. The Crimson Tide crushed the Tigers 105-75 just two weeks ago in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Wade’s team then hosts No. 22 Florida, which posted an 83-79 win over LSU in Gainesville back on Jan. 2, on Saturday; goes to Mississippi State next Wednesday; and wraps up the challenging stretch against No. 11 Tennessee on Feb. 13 in the PMAC.
Florida made its first appearance of the season in the AP rankings Monday.
In addition to averaging 7.9 rebounds, Days, who always seems to be around the basket to pick off offensive rebounds, is the Tigers’ fourth-leading scorer at 12.1 points a game and is tied for the team lead with 21 steals.
Days is hitting 55.8% of his field-goal attempts this season — including 41.2% on 3-pointers.
Besides being a capable outside shooter, he’s been nearly unstoppable inside the arc in connecting on 44 of 61 shots for 72.1% to rank fifth nationally.
When he’s hitting from outside, it forces opposing teams to bring out a big man to guard him — opening up the lane for his teammates to get paint touches.
Wade said Days, who has started 46 of 82 career games at LSU, is solid defensively. At 245 pounds, he has the body type to play physically down low.
“He’s a very valuable player,” Wade said. “When he plays well, we win. It’s hard for us to win when he doesn’t play well.
“He makes shots, he spaces the floor, he gets offensive rebounds. … He’s our best rebounder,” he said. “Darius can do a lot of different things. He’s a versatile player and is a really tough cover for other teams.”
Wade, however, wasn’t yet ready to name a replacement for Days in the starting lineup, saying he would know more after practice Monday.
He has some options.
Wade could go small with a three-guard lineup made up of freshman Eric Gaines, Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas with Mwani Wilkinson and Trendon Watford at forward.
Or, he could go with a bigger lineup and insert either 6-7 Josh LeBlanc or 6-10 Shareef O’Neal into Days’ starting spot.
Either way, Gaines and guard Jalen Cook are probably in line to get more playing time than they have all season as are LeBlanc and O’Neal.
“Some of those guys are going to have to step up,” Wade said. “We're going to have to have some guys step up and play well with these opportunities they're going to get. They’re good players, we’ve got good players.”