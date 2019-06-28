A one-year contract extension for LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was approved during Friday's LSU Board of Supervisor's meeting, along with extensions for three other assistant coaches and a contract change for deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry.

Ensminger had one season left on his current contract, and the new deal extends his contract through March 31, 2021. The contract does not include a raise from his $800,000 annual salary.

In addition to Ensminger, the board approved proposals for one-year contract extensions for offensive line coach James Cregg and special teams coach Greg McMahon, and it includes a two-year contract extension for head strength coach Tommy Moffitt.

Cregg's extension also doesn't include a raise from his $475,000 annual salary, but it extends Cregg's contract through March 31, 2021.

LSU was tied for 106th nationally with 35 total sacks allowed in 2018, and the team ranked 110th with 89 tackles for loss allowed. Both rankings were program lows since at least 2009.

Injuries, inconsistent play and suspension prevented the offensive line from having the same starting lineup in consecutive games until its Week 7 win over Georgia.

McMahon's contract extension included a 12 percent raise to $425,000 per year, and it expires on March 31, 2021.

LSU's entire special teams unit improved in McMahon's first year as full-time special teams coach in 2018, when placekicker Cole Tracy was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and the Tigers ranked second nationally in special teams efficiency, a statistic by Football Outsiders that measures the success of each section of special teams.

A two-year contract extension for head strength coach Tommy Moffitt was also approved, which gives Moffitt a 19 percent raise and a contract that would expire on June 30, 2022.

The extension boosts Moffitt's salary to $520,000 in his first year. It increases to $540,000 in the second and $560,000 in the third. The new deal also includes an automobile allowance payment up to $800 a month.

Moffitt will also receive up to $75,000 in incentives, including a $60,000 bonus if LSU wins the College Football Playoff national championship.

Ausberry, who has been LSU's deputy athletic director since 2015, will also take on the additional title of Executive Director of External Relations for the university, an additional position where he will report to the LSU's Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration, Daniel T. Layzell.

The additional job essentially doubles Ausberry's contract, giving him a 117 percent raise in a six-year contract that expires in 2025.

The contract pays Ausberry $500,000 in base salary in his first two years, and his base salary increases to $510,000 in the third and fourth year, and $525,000 in his fifth and sixth year.

LSU assistant men's basketball coach Bill Armstrong also received a one-year contract extension, which gives him a 30 percent raise to $325,000 per year and extends his contract through June 30, 2021.

LSU co-head men's tennis coach Christopher Brandi received a contract extension that adds another year to his $115,000 per year contract through June 30, 2021.

Naming rights for 12 areas within LSU's new football operations building were also approved.

Among the areas, LSU will name the running backs room after Hall of Fame running back Billy Cannon, who died last year and had a statue erected of him in front of Tiger Stadium last season.

LSU will also name the defensive line meeting room after former LSU defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who played for the Tigers from 2009 to 2011 before declaring early for the NFL draft, where he was selected by the St. Louis Rams with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Brockers has started for the Rams in the last seven seasons, and played in last season's Super Bowl 53 loss to the New England Patriots.

LSU will name the remaining 10 rooms after supporters, donors and contributors to the school or the athletic program, such as naming the recruiting lounge after Clarence P. Cazalot, a New Orleans native and LSU graduate who served on several boards such as the Memorial Hermann Health System.