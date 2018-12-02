Injured starting cornerback Kristian Fulton will not play in the Fiesta Bowl and has undergone surgery on the ankle he injured against Arkansas, Ed Orgeron said Sunday afternoon.
Orgeron added that Fulton's status won't be known for spring ball yet.
"I need to check and see how he will recuperate from his operation," Orgeron said.
Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander started in Fulton's place in the final two games of the regular season against Rice and Texas A&M, and starting nickel safety Greedy Williams also subbed in at times.
The rotation will likely remain the same in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida, which has the nation's No. 30-ranked passing offense with 268.9 passing yards per game.
Fulton, a 6-foot, 192-pound Archbishop Rummel High graduate, started in every game this season until the Arkansas game on Nov. 10.
On the final drive of LSU's 24-17 win in Fayetteville, Fulton got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone. Fulton was helped into the locker room, returned to the sideline in the second half and got his ankles taped up but never returned to the game.
LSU's pass defense ranked 43rd nationally (206.8 yards allowed per game), and the Tigers are tied at 10th for the most interceptions forced this season (16).
Without Fulton, LSU surrendered 101 passing yards in a 42-10 win over Rice, then in a 74-72 loss at Texas A&M, which spanned seven overtimes, the Tigers surrendered 287 passing yards and six touchdowns.