Carla Tejedo Mulet rebounded in a big way for the LSU golf team Tuesday, a big reason the Tigers are taking a nine-stroke lead into the final round of the LSU Tiger Golf Classic at the University Club.
Tejedo Mulet followed up an opening 3-over par 75 with a sizzling 7 under 65. She’s at 4 under 140, good for a one-stroke lead over LSU teammate Ingrid Lindblad and Hannah Levi of Mississippi State.
Overall, the Tigers shot a 10 under 278 to stand at 9 under 567 as a team. Vanderbilt is second at even par 576, followed by Ole Miss (582), Mississippi State (584) and Texas A&M (588).
LSU’s 567 total tied the women’s course record for 36 holes set by South Carolina in the 2016 NCAA regional tournament. LSU’s 278 was the second-lowest single round since the U-Club was renovated in 2011 and LSU’s best on its home course in that time.
Lindblad, coming off a tie for third Saturday in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shot rounds of 71-70. LSU’s Alden Wallace is at 142 (70-72), followed by Latanna Stone (73-71—144) and Kendall Griffin (79-76—155).
LSU’s Jessica Bailey and Mary Francis Chauvin, playing as individuals not contributing to the team score, are at 19 over 163 and 23 over 167, respectively.
The final round begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.