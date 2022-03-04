More often than not, late-season college basketball games carry a lot of meaning.
LSU’s matchup with No. 25 Alabama on Saturday is one that certainly falls under that category — for both teams.
In this case, seeding for next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament and the NCAA tournament the week after that are at stake along with the momentum the winner can take into the postseason.
There’s even more to it for LSU, which will honor seniors Darius Days and Xavier Pinson in a ceremony before an 11 a.m. Saturday matchup with Alabama in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (CBS).
The senior tribute for Days, the first four-year player of the Will Wade era, and Pinson, who transferred to LSU last May after three seasons at Missouri, begins at 10:40 a.m.
When the ceremony is over, it’ll be back to business for LSU and Alabama, who are in a mad scramble for seedings for the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide are two of six teams that are within one game of each other heading into the league’s final playing date of the regular season.
LSU (20-10, 8-9 SEC) is tied for eighth place in the league with Texas A&M and Mississippi State, while Alabama (19-11, 9-8) sits in a three-way tie for fifth with Florida and South Carolina.
“Huge game, Quad 1 opportunity against Alabama late in the year,” Wade said Friday. “Chance to improve our NCAA tournament seeding, chance to improve our SEC tournament seeding. So, we have a lot on the line.”
LSU still has an outside shot at claiming the fifth seed, which it would do with a win over Alabama plus losses by Florida (vs. Kentucky), South Carolina (at Auburn) and Mississippi State (at Texas A&M).
“It’s a big game,” Wade said. “There’s a lot on the line with the seedings, senior day and all that sort of thing. Hopefully, we’ll have that edge and play well.”
LSU had that edge in Wednesday night’s huge game at Arkansas, when it played the 14th-ranked Razorbacks on even terms for most of the evening.
But Arkansas used a 21-13 rush in the final six-plus minutes to pull out a 77-76 win on two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining and a defensive stop with 1 second left.
“We played really well, played extremely hard,” Wade said. “We gave ourselves a great opportunity in a tough environment. We had just 10 turnovers, made 18 of 19 free throws, outrebounded them.
“We did a lot of really, really good things; we just didn’t get the result that we wanted.”
Wade said his team played one of its best games this season, by far, in trying to gain some much-needed momentum for the postseason.
But the opportunity for momentum is still there, he said, against Alabama.
They also met on Jan. 19 in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide, which led by 13 points with 8:06 to play, hanging on for a 70-67 win after the Tigers stormed back and tied the game at 58 with 4:47 left.
It was Alabama’s fifth consecutive win against LSU, a streak that includes an 80-79 victory in the SEC tournament final last March.
However, both teams have been inconsistent at best over the past two months.
The Crimson Tide is 8-8 since starting the season 11-3 and the Tigers are 5-9 since a 15-1 start.
While Saturday’s game isn’t for an SEC tournament title, it’s just as important to Wade.
“Arkansas was a gut punch the way that thing ended,” he said. “We have to pick ourselves back up and continue that (play) against a really good Alabama team, a team we haven’t beaten in a while.
“We were disappointed in the outcome Wednesday night, but I think we’re playing better basketball, much better basketball. We’ve got to continue that momentum and carry it over, and finish some of these games out.”