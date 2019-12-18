Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett will not be playing at LSU.
Jarrett flipped his commitment on the first day of the early signing period, choosing to sign instead with Maryland — a big development to start the signing cycle.
Jarrett, a Washington DC native, announced his decision on Twitter that said "staying at the crib with it #Signed."
Staying at the crib with it #Signed pic.twitter.com/j2BMSLbYtn— Rak (@RakimJarrett) December 18, 2019
Jarrett would have been LSU's first 5-star wide receiver since Terrace Marshall signed in the 2018 class.
The 6-foot, 208-pound Jarrett committed to LSU on April 27. He played at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
He held offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Maryland and others.
