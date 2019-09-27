LSU junior catcher Saul Garza is having surgery on his left thumb and will miss fall practice.
Garza hyperextended his thumb catching this summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League, coach Paul Mainieri said. LSU tried to let the thumb heal on its own, but soreness persisted for two months. Garza underwent surgery on Friday.
“We anticipate he will make a full recovery,” Mainieri said, “and be ready for the spring.”
Garza ended last season as one of LSU’s most productive hitters. In his first season as a transfer from Howard College, Garza batted .303 with 27 RBIs and five home runs. He is expected to start at catcher next season.
LSU now has three catchers for fall practice: freshman Alex Milazzo, freshman Hayden Travinski and junior Braden Doughty.
The Tigers begin fall practice this Sunday, Sept. 29.