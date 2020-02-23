After its first shutout loss of the season on Friday night, LSU came back to win its series this weekend against Eastern Kentucky.

The No. 12 Tigers won 6-3 on Saturday, evening the series. Then they took the rubber match 10-2 for their largest win of the year.

These are three takeaways from the series:

1. Milazzo taking over at catcher

Freshman Alex Milazzo started at catcher the entire series while junior catcher Saul Garza, the starter entering the season, played as the designated hitter. During his 23 innings behind the plate, Milazzo showcased his defensive ability, throwing out runners to make Eastern Kentucky uneasy on the base paths. While Milazzo established himself as LSU’s best defensive catcher, he also scored four runs against Eastern Kentucky. Milazzo finished the weekend batting .278, the third-highest average on the team.

2. Searching for consistency

LSU’s offensive production increased throughout the weekend. The Tigers were shut out for the first time this season on Friday, scored six runs Saturday, then ended the series by reaching double-digit runs for the first time this year. Though LSU ended the weekend on a high note, coach Paul Mainieri is still trying to find consistent starters throughout the lineup. He said, “We need to be better and keep improving to be able to be competitive.”

3. Starting pitchers boost LSU

The three starting pitchers carried LSU throughout the series. Cole Henry, Landon Marceaux and AJ Labas combined for 20 innings pitched and a 1.35 ERA against Eastern Kentucky. Henry had the worst outing, and he allowed one earned run over five innings. For LSU to have success this season, the trio needs to replicate these performances against better teams. The starts from Marceaux and Labas protected LSU’s bullpen while letting the hitters relax.