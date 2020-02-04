It might be hard to believe, but it’s been 704 long days since the Vanderbilt basketball team last won a Southeastern Conference game.
Since Vanderbilt last marked the win column with an 82-69 victory over Ole Miss on March 3, 2018, a losing streak has grown to 26 games going into Wednesday’s 8 p.m. matchup with No. 18 LSU in Memorial Gymnasium.
It gets worse when two SEC tournament losses are factored in for Vanderbilt, which last season became the first team in league history to finish 0-18 in conference play.
If that’s not enough, a 77-62 setback to Alabama on Jan. 22 extended the regular-season drought to 23 games — breaking Bama’s league record of 22 consecutive losses from 1968-70.
Still, LSU coach Will Wade, citing what he’s seen on tape, believes the law of averages will catch up to Vanderbilt at some point — just so long as it’s after his team leaves town late Wednesday night.
“They’re going to win some games,” he said in pointing to the Commodores’ most recent losses to Kentucky and Florida. “I just hope it’s not against us on Wednesday.”
LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC) has some streaks of its own going, albeit at the opposite end of the spectrum from Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8 SEC).
The Tigers, the lone undefeated team in the league, have won 13 consecutive SEC regular-season games and take a 12-game road winning streak in the conference — both dating to last season — into the game with the Commodores.
LSU also has won 10 games in a row since a 70-68 setback against USC on the West Coast on Dec. 21.
While the Tigers are on a serious roll, the Commodores would like to get just a win.
First-year coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former University of North Carolina star and 18-year NBA veteran, came close to breaking through in the past week.
Vanderbilt led No. 16 Kentucky by seven points at halftime and hung with the Wildcats well into the second half last Wednesday in Rupp Arena before falling 71-62, then took Florida to the wire in Memorial Gym in an eventual 61-55 setback Saturday.
“They’re playing hard, they played really well at Kentucky,” Wade said. “They’re playing well.”
To be fair, not all of Vanderbilt’s losses have come on the scoreboard — a fact that plagued both former coach Bryce Drew last season and Stackhouse this year.
Drew’s season spiraled downward when prized five-star point guard Darius Garland went down with a knee injury in the nonconference portion of the schedule and left the team to prepare for the NBA draft.
This season, forward Aaron Nesmith, a likely first-round NBA draft pick who was leading the SEC with 23.0 points a game, fractured his foot in an 83-79 loss to Auburn in VU’s league opener and hasn’t played since.
Wade pointed out that Vanderbilt still has a talented backcourt in Saben Lee and Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the legendary Chicago Bulls forward, as well as a solid player off the bench in freshman guard Jordan Wright, a former Dunham all-state pick.
“The first thing that jumps out is that they play really hard, they're very scrappy,” Wade, a Nashville native, said. “Their effort level has been extremely consistent all year long.
“They shoot a ton of 3s; 46% of their shots in league are 3s,” he added. “They also draw a lot of fouls, they draw the third most fouls in the league.”
Wade said he emphasized those numbers to his team, not the numbers that are a byproduct of Vanderbilt’s tough past season-and-a-half in conference.
“We won’t talk about any of that. … We talk about ourselves,” he said. “We do the same preparation: It’s a three-day season, every game is a three-day season. We’ll prepare the same way.”
Following their routine is the key, Wade said, which means watching game tape, doing the same individual workouts and same practice routine regardless of the opponent’s record.
“We just stick to our routine and focus on ourselves, and we’ll go take it from there,” he said.
Mays on West list
LSU guard Sylar Mays was named Tuesday by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as one of 10 candidates for the the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
A preseason watch list of 20 players was trimmed to 10 with Mays, who is averaging 15.3 points a game and is shooting 48.9% from the field, making the cut.
Fan voting will go live on Feb. 7 at hoophallawards.com, which will produce a list of five finalists for West and the Hall of Fame's selection committee to consider.
The basics
WHAT: No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Auburn, 11 a.m. Saturday
Briefly
• LSU guard Skylar Mays fouled out of Saturday's game with Ole Miss, marking just his third disqualification in 120 career games.
• In each of the past five games, LSU's made more free throws than its opponent has taken. All told, it's 106 makes to 65 attempts.
• Vanderbilt is 0-11 when trailing with five minutes to play and 0-12 when on the short end with two minutes left this season.
Probable lineups
LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.1 4.5*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.3 4.6
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.4 7.3
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.5 7.5
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.7 6.9
Key reserves
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 5.0 4.4
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 2.2 2.3
G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.3 0.6
* assists
Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Scotty Pippen 6-1 Fr. 11.2 3.9*
G Saben Lee 6-2 Jr. 16.0 4.5*
G Maxwell Evans 6-2 Jr. 7.2 3.3
F Dylan Disu 6-9 Fr. 6.5 5.9
F Ejike Obinna 6-10 So. 3.6 4.1
Key reserves
G Jordan Wright 6-5 Fr. 4.2 2.1
F Matthew Moyer 6-8 Jr. 2.1 2.1
G Braelee Albert 6-5 Fr. 1.6 1.2
* assists