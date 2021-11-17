TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL COACH JIMBO FISHER

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Texas A&M head coach, fourth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 56 (Born Oct. 9, 1965); Clarksburg, West Virginia.

SALARY: $9 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 116-36 overall, 33-13 at Texas A&M, 7-3 this season, team ranked No. 16 AP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday vs. Prairie View, 11 a.m., SECNetwork+.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE LSU JOB: "I've told everybody I'm staying here," Fisher said at a news conference. "I've told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M. Everybody thinks all coaches lie. Y'all don't believe us, that's why we don't trust y'all. So we're even, OK?"

