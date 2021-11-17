lsutexasamfootball.112518 HS 281.JPG

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher on the field before kickoff between LSU and Texas A&M, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL COACH JIMBO FISHER

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Texas A&M head coach, fourth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 56 (Born Oct. 9, 1965); Clarksburg, West Virginia.

SALARY: $9 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 116-36 overall, 33-13 at Texas A&M, 7-3 this season, team ranked No. 16 AP.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

NEXT GAME: Saturday vs. Prairie View, 11 a.m., SECNetwork+.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE LSU JOB: "I've told everybody I'm staying here," Fisher said at a news conference. "I've told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M. Everybody thinks all coaches lie. Y'all don't believe us, that's why we don't trust y'all. So we're even, OK?"

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments