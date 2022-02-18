The final roster of the LSU baseball team has been released.
Six players did not make the 40-man roster: right-handed pitcher Jason Bollman, catcher Jacob Wyeth, infielder Connor Simon, left-handed pitcher Alex Brady, catcher Blaise Priester and catcher Braden Doughty were not listed on the final 40-man roster.
Simon was in an arm brace and will take a medical redshirt. It is unclear who else is redshirting.
Starting lineup
Sophomore Blake Money was named Friday's starting pitcher Wednesday. Tre' Morgan, who head coach Jay Johnson mentioned as a possible outfielder, will remain at first base. Sophomore Will Safford will make his eighth career start, it'll be his third at second base. Redshirt sophomore Cade Doughty remains at third base, he had previously moved to second during the pre-season scrimmages with newcomer Jacob Berry at third. Berry will play at right field. Redshirt junior Gavin Dugas will play at left field while Dylan Crews will make his fourth start as a centerfielder after starting the majority of last year at right field.
Sophomore Jordan Thompson returns from a knee injury as the starting shortstop. Redshirt sophomore Alex Milazzo will start at catcher over Samford transfer Tyler McManus. Redshirt junior Cade Beloso will be the designated hitter.
Pinstripe uniforms
The LSU Tigers kicked off their season in pinstripes with the state of Louisiana logo on the back in place of their names.