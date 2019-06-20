Patience was a virtue for former LSU basketball star Tremont Waters on Thursday night.
Waiting more than 4½ hours to hear his name called in the NBA draft, he finally got the news he wanted to hear in the second round of the two-round, 60-pick draft just after midnight in Brooklyn.
Waters, a 5-foot-10 point guard who was the Tigers’ floor leader the past two seasons, was chosen with the 21st pick of the second round (51st overall) by the Boston Celtics.
As the night turned into morning on the East Coast, he said he wondered if it was going to happen.
"Yeah, it was definitely getting late," said Waters, who watched the draft from the stands at the Barclays Center with his family and girlfriend. "I definitely had a thought of (not being drafted).
"But my girlfriend just told me to keep the faith, and that's what I did."
Waters became the first LSU player to be selected in the NBA draft since 2016 when All-American forward Ben Simmons, a one-and-done player, was the first overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Waters' former teammate, Naz Reid, was undrafted and will have to go the free-agent route to make his NBA dream come true.
Just minutes after the draft ended, Reid agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Waters was the leader and a big key to LSU’s 28-7 campaign last season that produced the school’s first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in a decade.
The 28 wins equaled the second-most in school history for the Tigers, who reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006.
A lack of size is likely what cost the speedy, shifty Waters a shot at being chosen earlier in the draft.
After testing the draft waters a year ago, the New Haven, Connecticut, native returned to school and put together another solid season.
He was a first-team All-SEC pick after leading the team in three key categories with 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals a game. He was also the coaches' co-defensive player of the year.
NBA scouts loved the basketball IQ of Waters, who averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals while starting 61 of 66 games during his two-year LSU career.
Waters was at his best in a victory at Texas A&M this season.
Using an array of shots, including some NBA-range 3s, he scored exactly half of LSU’s points with a season-high 36 in a 72-57 rout of the Aggies.
“He’s got to be one of the best point guards in the country that people don’t talk about,” then-Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said that evening.
“He hits NBA 3s, he makes all his free throws. He had seven rebounds and three steals tonight … he’s a special player.”
Reid was left disappointed considering he was projected as a lottery pick (in the top 14 selections of the first round) when he arrived on campus last summer as a highly-regarded prospect from Asbury Park, New Jersey.
However, the McDonald’s All-American slipped in the mock drafts throughout his only collegiate season in Baton Rouge.
Questions about his motor and how hard he played, which coach Will Wade said were never issues for him, dropped Reid into the second half of the first round in late March.
More recently, he slid into the top half of the second round.
Still, Reid earned All-Freshman team honors from the league’s coaches and was on Kyle Macy's Freshman All-America team chosen for CollegeInsider.com.
Reid was LSU’s second-leading scorer at 13.7 points a game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. He also averaged a team-high 7.2 rebounds.