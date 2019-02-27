LSU basketball coach Will Wade said on his weekly radio show Wednesday night that guard Tremont Waters should be ready to go for Saturday’s game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Wade said Waters, who has been sidelined for the past two games with an undisclosed illness, did an individual workout Wednesday and will practice with the rest of the team Thursday.
“I suspect if everything goes as planned and he continues to feel good, I think he’ll be ready to go on Saturday,” Wade said.
Waters, who leads LSU in scoring, assists and steals, missed last Saturday’s game with Tennessee, but was on the bench for the Tigers’ win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.