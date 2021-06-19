With each day that goes by without LSU hiring a new baseball coach, the speculation only increases by factors of unknown tension, anxiety and drama.

A week ago, it appeared Ole Miss coach and former LSU coach/assistant Mike Bianco and former LSU assistant Cliff Godwin of East Carolina were the top candidates, with the scales tipping toward Bianco. They still are, having interviewed with LSU.

But with each sweep of the clock, the field before athletic director Scott Woodward and his checkbook appears to widen. The reasoning is logical. Since Ole Miss, ECU and LSU’s seasons all ended in the super regionals last weekend, Woodward could have hammered out a deal with Bianco or Godwin by now if either were definitely “The Guy.” The same might be true for another popular name, Louisville’s Dan McDonnell, whose team didn’t even make the NCAA tournament.

It appears LSU is playing the long game. The waiting game. Waiting for one of the eight coaches whose teams are currently taking their hacks in the place where LSU is so desperate to return: Omaha, and the College World Series.

To that end, let’s handicap the eight coaches who are still setting lineups this weekend. We list them in alphabetical order. This is all conjecture, so don’t blame me if your guy doesn’t emerge from the betting pool you make with your friends.

Elliott Avent, N.C. State

Age: 65

Salary: $500,000

Record: 924-549, 25th season at N.C. State; 1,148-762, 33rd season overall

CWS appearances: 2 (2013, 2021)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Nonexistent. Avent has done a great job at N.C. State, overcoming a 1-8 ACC start and shocking No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super regionals. But Avent’s age makes him a non-starter in terms of LSU’s vacancy.

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt

Age: 59

Salary: $1.7 million in 2019, most recent year available. As a private school, Vandy does not have to release contract information until it appears on federal tax records.

Record: 798-394-1, 19th season at Vanderbilt; 902-512-1, 24th season overall

CWS appearances: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021)

CWS titles: 2 (2014, 2019)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? About the same as winning Louisiana’s vaccine lottery. Clearly, Corbin is the dream candidate and Woodward always aims high. But unless LSU offers him something in Will Wade/Kim Mulkey territory (about $2.5 million per year), why would he leave Vandy?

David Esquer, Stanford

Age: 56

Salary: N/A. Stanford is a private school and does not have to make employee salaries public if they do not rank in top five at university, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

Record: 134-52, fourth season at Stanford; 659-519-2, 22nd season overall

CWS appearances: 1 (2021)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Vanishingly small. Esquer, who played shortstop on the Stanford team that beat LSU on Paul Carey’s grand slam in the 1987 CWS, is a California lifer. Born there, played at Stanford and coached at Cal before returning. LSU could likely triple his salary, but would it? Plus, he’s shown little indication of ever straying far from home.

Jay Johnson, Arizona

Age: 44

Salary: $1,028,000

Record: 208-112, sixth season at Arizona; 208-154, ninth season overall

CWS appearances: 2 (2016, 2021)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Smallish, but growing. Johnson, like Tennessee’s Tony Vitello, is the definition of a young up-and-comer. Unlike Vitello, he coaches at a traditional power that won its fourth CWS title (under Andy Lopez) in 2012. And he’s a western U.S. lifer, also from California. His salary is large by Pac-12 standards, but if the Wildcats can win the CWS, his appeal would skyrocket.

Chris Lemonis, Mississippi State

Age: 47

Salary: $750,000

Record: 109-35, third season at State; 250-126, seventh season overall

CWS appearances: 2 (2019, 2021)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Solid, if LSU is willing to outbid Mississippi State. LSU has the better tradition, but State has been better the past three seasons under the former Indiana coach and Brooklyn native. Lemonis has shown a willingness to climb the career ladder, leaving for State after four good years at Indiana. Would he see LSU as another step up?

Brian O’Connor, Virginia

Age: 50

Salary: Approximately $850,000 before 10% COVID-19 pay reduction last year. Also earned a $500,000 longevity bonus June 1.

Record: 749-317-2, 18th season at Virginia and overall

CWS appearances: 5 (2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2021)

CWS titles: 1 (2015)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Decent. A former Mainieri assistant and Omaha native, O’Connor was linked to Texas’ job in 2016. His star was brighter then, when UVA averaged 49 wins a year from 2009-15 with four 50-win seasons. Virginia hasn’t won 40 games since 2017, but this CWS run could revive his appeal.

David Pierce, Texas

Age: 58

Salary: $850,000

Record: 169-92, fifth season at Texas; 366-201, 10th season overall

CWS appearances: 2 (2018, 2021)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Doubtful. A combination of his age, Texas’ deep pockets (which LSU would be willing to compete with in baseball) and geography makes it unlikely the Houston native would return to Louisiana, where he coached at Tulane in 2015-16.

Tony Vitello, Tennessee

Age: 42

Salary: $600,000

Record: 134-66, fourth season at Tennessee and overall

CWS appearances: 1 (2021)

What are his chances of ending up at LSU? Tricky. Vitello’s image is that of the anti-Mainieri, brash and combative. There are folks at LSU who don’t have the best impression of him, but his reputation as a recruiter and program builder is mushrooming. One thing’s for sure: Vitello is getting a huge raise from someone.