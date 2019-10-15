LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the Davey O'Brien Foundation's National Quarterback of the Week, the association announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior has received the weekly award twice this season, and this one comes after LSU's 42-28 win over Florida, in which Burrow completed 21-of-24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
Burrow, who was named first-team AP Midseason All-America, was also named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Through six games, Burrow ranks fourth nationally in completions (148), second in passing yards (2,157) and passing touchdowns (25), and his 79.6 completion percentage ranks first in the nation. Each of those totals are the most record through six games by any LSU quarterback in school history.
LSU next plays Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m.