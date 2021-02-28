Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday that he will reenter the NCAA transfer portal after de-committing from Florida.
“I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal,” Gilbert posted on his Twitter account. “I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus.”
Gilbert committed to Florida on Jan. 31 after opting out of the remainder of his freshman season following LSU’s loss to Alabama.
Gilbert, a rising sophomore, was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.
In eight games, Gilbert was LSU’s second-leading receiver with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns.