LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jarvis Ware (8) in the first half, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday that he will reenter the NCAA transfer portal after de-committing from Florida.

“I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal,” Gilbert posted on his Twitter account. “I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus.”

Gilbert committed to Florida on Jan. 31 after opting out of the remainder of his freshman season following LSU’s loss to Alabama.

Gilbert, a rising sophomore, was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.

In eight games, Gilbert was LSU’s second-leading receiver with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns.

