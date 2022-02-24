The prevailing theme throughout interviews with LSU’s new coaches this week was that because they don’t know the players well yet, everyone will have the chance to prove themselves during spring practice, including at quarterback.

The Tigers brought fifth-year senior Myles Brennan back out of the transfer portal and signed top 100 recruit Walker Howard. They also still have former four-star prospect Garrett Nussmeier, giving them three scholarship players at the position.

Brennan’s return appeared to give him an edge on the spot — he wanted to go somewhere he could prove himself to NFL teams — but offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan haven’t spent enough time with the group to make any determinations. They want to see them all compete during spring practice.

“Give them opportunities to show who really fits into what we're best at doing and let that competition play its way out,” Denbrock said.

Sloan did acknowledge Brennan has more experience than the other quarterbacks, but that hardly solidified him as a starter.

“Through experiences you grow and develop,” Sloan said. “I think he definitely understands those things just being in college as long as he has. I'm excited to watch him work and use those experiences to his advantage this spring.”

Offensive line overhaul

After losing four starters this offseason, offensive line coach Brad Davis understands he will have to remake the group upfront, especially so LSU can implement a physical approach.

“I think for us,” Davis said, “we're starting from ground zero.”

The players left on the roster haven’t seen the field much. There are guys like Marlon Martinez and Kardell Thomas who played well near the end of the 2021 season, but no one has spent an entire year in LSU’s starting lineup.

LSU also signed transfers Miles Frazier and Tre'Mond Shorts, whose effort "jumped off the screen" as Davis watched his film. Shorts will play guard.

Davis, who has his first full offseason after arriving at LSU last summer, is trying to create “competitive depth” amongst the linemen. He thought at times the established starters on LSU’s team last year showed complacency.

“Where we are right now is if guys want to play and guys want to get on the field, they have to earn their way,” Davis said. “That's something that wasn't the case when I showed up. I think there were some older guys that had assumed roles and didn't necessarily feel as challenged for those roles as they should have been.”

As LSU begins to figure out who will start next fall, Davis is cross-training about half of the offensive linemen so they can handle multiple positions, an approach he also used last season.

Whoever plays, Davis wants a physical, hard-working group that dictates the line of scrimmage.

“We're going to be the hammer,” Davis said. “Not the nail.”

Hankton ‘honored’ by Rams’ request

Barely a month after LSU hired him, the Los Angeles Rams requested an interview with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton. The Super Bowl championships needed an offensive coordinator.

"It was an honor to be mentioned for a chance to work with a coach like Sean McVay,” Hankton said. “But I'm here and I'm committed to being here."

Hankton declined to say if he actually interviewed for the position, which was filled by Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, a former Rams assistant.

"It was a process,” Hankton said.

Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.