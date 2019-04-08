nichollslsu.032119 HS 838.JPG
Buy Now

LSU pitcher Chase Costello (29) pitches in the fifth inning against Nicholls, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Southern

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Lee-Hines Field at Southern University

TV: None

STREAMING: ESPN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 23-10. Southern is 17-15.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 18.2 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO); SU – TBA

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sidelined by arm soreness, two pitchers who haven't appeared in a game since March 20 against Nicholls will return on Tuesday night. First, Marceaux will make his sixth start of the season. Later, freshman Chase Costello will throw an inning. LSU's pitching staff gets much-needed depth with the return of these two freshmen.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments