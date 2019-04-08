WHO: LSU at Southern
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Lee-Hines Field at Southern University
TV: None
STREAMING: ESPN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 23-10. Southern is 17-15.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 18.2 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO); SU – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sidelined by arm soreness, two pitchers who haven't appeared in a game since March 20 against Nicholls will return on Tuesday night. First, Marceaux will make his sixth start of the season. Later, freshman Chase Costello will throw an inning. LSU's pitching staff gets much-needed depth with the return of these two freshmen.