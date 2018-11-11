LSU's women's soccer team tied, but won — again. This time, the Tigers move on to the next round of the NCAA tournament.
Senior goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier made four saves in the shootout, and sophomore Lucy Parker’s shot sealed the deal as LSU outlasted Boston University 2-1 on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw Sunday at the LSU Soccer Field.
Officially the game counts as a tie, with the Tigers (13-6-4) advancing to play Southern California in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday in a second-round game. LSU improved to 2-4-2 in NCAA play. Boston’s season ended at 11-7-4.
The two teams played scoreless through 90 minutes of regulation play and two 10-minute overtime periods. Boston controlled play during the 110 minutes, outshooting LSU 30-16 and 7-4 in shots on goal, but the home team persevered to advance on PKs for the third time in its past four matches.
“We knew we’d be facing a hard-working team with great character that’s extremely well coached,” LSU coach Brian Lee said. “That’s what we got today. We had our hands full. But this tournament is about survive and advance, the ability to not play your best and get through rounds of the tournament. Hopefully we cashed in that chip today, and we can go to Tallahassee and play as well as we think we can play.”
Parker, a sophomore from Cambridge, England, was the last of five LSU players to kick and said she was “calm” knowing her shot would decide the match. She put it in the left corner as Boston goalie Morgan Messner moved right.
“Walking up to the PK, we go through that a lot in practice,” Parker said. “I know my process. I pick my spot, put it down and place it. I just try and bury it in the corner.
“I felt relief. It’s a great feeling to turn around and see your teammates running up to you.”
It was Brockmeier who set up the drama after watching the first Boston PK get by her to the right while she guessed left. But she cleanly stopped the next four, the second-to-last a diving, one-handed deflection.
“I kind of black out a lot in PKs,” she said. “I try to read body language, pick a side and go for it, and clear the post. Luckily, I was able to get a hand to it. I thought it was going in, but once I saw the ball touch my hand, I was very much relieved."
Brockmeier, who has played every minute of the season in goal, stopped seven shots during live play, which ties her for the LSU career record with Megan Kinneman at 284. She will have an opportunity to break it in her hometown.
“It feels good,” said Brockmeier, who transferred to LSU from Florida State three years ago. “Tallahassee is my hometown. I’m glad I get to go back play in front of friends and family.”
Boston had three chances to move ahead 2-0 in the shootout, but Brockmeier saved all of them.
“I thought from start to finish (Boston) played one of the best, if not the best games we played all season,” Boston coach Nancy Feldman said. “LSU is a very good team. We wish them the best of luck moving forward.”