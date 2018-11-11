The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 11:
Rank Team Previous
1. Alabama (10-0) 1
2. Clemson (10-0) 2
3. Notre Dame (10-0) 3
4. Michigan (9-1) 4
5. Georgia (9-1) 5
6. Oklahoma (9-1) 6
7. West Virginia (8-1) 7
8. Washington St. (9-1) 8
9. LSU (8-2) 9
10. Ohio State (9-1) 10
11. UCF (9-0) 11
12. Syracuse (8-2) 18
13. Florida (7-3) 15
14. Texas (7-3) 13
15. Penn State (7-3) 14
16. Utah State (9-1) 17
17. Iowa State (6-3) 22
18. Washington (7-3) 21
19. Utah (7-3) NR
20. Boise State (8-2) NR
21. Boston College (7-3) 19
22. Kentucky (7-3) 12
23. Cincinnati (9-1) 24
24. UAB (9-1) NR
25. Fresno State (8-2) 20
Dropped out: No. 16 Mississippi State (6-4), No. 23 Michigan State (6-4), No. 25 Auburn (6-4)