The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 11:

Rank Team Previous

1. Alabama (10-0) 1

2. Clemson (10-0) 2

3. Notre Dame (10-0) 3

4. Michigan (9-1) 4

5. Georgia (9-1) 5

6. Oklahoma (9-1) 6

7. West Virginia (8-1) 7

8. Washington St. (9-1) 8

9. LSU (8-2) 9

10. Ohio State (9-1) 10

11. UCF (9-0) 11

12. Syracuse (8-2) 18

13. Florida (7-3) 15

14. Texas (7-3) 13

15. Penn State (7-3) 14

16. Utah State (9-1) 17

17. Iowa State (6-3) 22

18. Washington (7-3) 21

19. Utah (7-3) NR

20. Boise State (8-2) NR

21. Boston College (7-3) 19

22. Kentucky (7-3) 12

23. Cincinnati (9-1) 24

24. UAB (9-1) NR

25. Fresno State (8-2) 20

Dropped out: No. 16 Mississippi State (6-4), No. 23 Michigan State (6-4), No. 25 Auburn (6-4)

