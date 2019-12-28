Senior Ayana Mitchell and LSU's women's basketball team ended non-conference play in style with a 73-45 rout of Florida A&M on Saturday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the way as the Lady Tigers take an 11-2 record into the new year and Southeastern Conference play, which begins at 7:40 p.m. Thursday against Alabama at the PMAC.
LSU started the game on a 13-3 run
Mitchell was 8 of 9 from the field and also led the Lady Tigers with seven rebounds.
“We talked about her stat line, and I said, ‘How’d you miss that one shot?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know Coach, it just didn’t go in,’" coach Nikki Fargas said. "She does so many great things for our team. She’s a rebounding machine, she can rotate over, she takes charges, she plays defensively away from the perimeter. So she gives us a chance to play away from the perimeter. We love when she’s in there stealing the basketball and taking the ball from different people and starting our breaks. She gives us that transition game.”
Faustine Aifuwa also had seven rebounds. Junior transfer Awa Trasi came off the bench and added 16 points, the only other LSU player in double-figure scoring. Khayla Pointer added two points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Alaina Rice and Jasmine Ballew each scored 11 points to lead Florida A&M (2-9), but the Rattlers shot just 18 of 57 from the field and 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
LSU’s bench scored 31 points, and the Lady Tigers recorded 38 points in the paint. LSU did commit 19 turnovers, but they forced 23 from Florida A&M and scored 27 points off of them.
“I thought that our team did a nice job of just playing together like a unit," Fargas said. "When we decided to take care of the basketball, we shot a really good percentage, but that’s expected when you’ve been off for 4-5 days there. We needed to get the kinks out, but I’m pleased with our overall effort and pleased with the minutes that we were able to distribute amongst the team on the bench."