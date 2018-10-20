Whatever works?

As LSU prepared to face off with Mississippi State in Baton Rouge Saturday, ESPN cameras caught an odd pump-up routine. As players congregated near the 35-yard line, an LSU assistant grabbed tight end Racey McMath by the facemask, and pulled him in as he headbutted him twice.

The coach was not wearing a helmet; he was undeterred.

The LSU strength coach is out here HEADBUTTING PEOPLE WITHOUT A HELMET pic.twitter.com/PI6b1Swur3 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 20, 2018

The moment quickly caught fire on social media, and the coach was identified by school officials as Jake Reidel, who is listed as LSU assistant strength and conditioning coordinator.

The LSU players took to the field with a lot of passion in their own right, intercepting bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald twice and jumping out to a quick 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Ed Orgeron, your thoughts:

LOL you got to love Coach O man. pic.twitter.com/wiYphjRtEq — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) October 20, 2018

