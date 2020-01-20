Backup LSU placekicker Connor Culp has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources told The Advocate.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound Arizona native did not attempt any kicks in 2019, while true freshman placekicker Cade York assumed all field goal responsibilities.
Culp, who will have one more year of eligibility, made 10-of-16 field goals in 2017 with a long of 47. LSU then turned to transfer placekicker Cole Tracy, who was finalist for the Lou Groza Award in 2018 while setting school records for most field goals in a season (29).
In 2019, York was 21-of-27 on field goal attempts, making 4-of-5 from 50 yards or more, and he made 89-of-93 PAT attempts in LSU's national championship season.
Culp is the first LSU player to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the 2019 season.
The transfer portal became an option in October 2018, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their school for permission.
The new model allows athletes to let their school know that they'd like to transfer; the school is required to enter that athlete's name into a national transfer database within two business days. Once the athlete's name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact the athlete at will.