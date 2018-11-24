Lanard isn't the Fournette brother that typically gets the headlines; that changed on Saturday night in College Station.

Fournette, a lightly used junior running back for the Tigers, surprisingly got the start for LSU against Texas A&M and caught a pass for nine yards on the first play of the game.

He wasn't done there, though. Fournette caught another pass later in the game for 19 yards. He also just missed a big play on a wheel route in the second half.

His biggest play came on a go-ahead touchdown drive by LSU when he took a his lone handoff and sprinted down the left sideline for a 46-yard gain.

He had just 10 carries for 58 yards and touchdown coming into the game, sitting behind running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-helair on the depth chart.

Lanard's big game drew the attention of Leonard Fournette, who starred at LSU from 2014-'16 before going No. 4 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I see you," Leonard tweeted Saturday after his brother's big run.

@L_Fournette I see you — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 25, 2018

Both Fournette brothers are New Orleans natives.

The Jaguars face off with Buffalo Bills on Sunday at noon.

LSU was leading the game 31-24 in the fourth quarter.

