Former LSU star Aleia Hobbs won a gold medal with the U.S. women's 4x100-meter relay team at the world championships Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Hobbs won her second gold medal in international competition even though she wasn't on the track after running the second leg for the Americans in the heats Friday night.
While they clocked a 2022 world-leading time of 41.56 seconds to advance through the heats, Hobbs, a New Orleans native, was replaced in the final by Abby Steiner.
The U.S. team of Melissa Jefferson, Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry won the gold in 41.14 seconds, while favored Jamaica was second with a time of 41.18.
Hobbs took to Instagram to explain her absence, saying she wasn't hurt and was 100% healthy. She noted she was not at the U.S. relay camp two weeks ago because she had COVID, but she still clocked a sizzling 9.91-second carry Friday night.
"Couldn't control the fact I got sick," Hobbs wrote.
Hobbs also ran in the heats at the Tokyo Olympics last summer before being replaced in the final. The U.S. team took second there, and she was awarded a silver medal.
LSU sophomore Favour Ofili just missed making the podium. She ran the second leg for Nigeria, which clocked an African record of 42.22 seconds for fourth behind Germany's third-place clocking of 42.03.
In the men's 4x100 relay, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran the third leg as Great Britain took the bronze medal in 37.83 seconds. Canada won the gold with a time of 37.48 seconds and the U.S. took the silver in 37.55.
In the 100-meter hurdles heats Saturday afternoon, LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong won her heat and automatically qualified for Sunday's semifinals.
Armstrong clocked a time of 12.48 seconds — just off her personal record of 12.47. Her time was the second-fastest of the day behind Nigeria's Tobi Amusan at 12.40. They will run in the semifinals at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, with the final at 9 p.m.
Former LSU star Vernon Norwood ran the second leg on the U.S. men's 4x400-meter relay in the heats Saturday. The Americans won their heat in 2 minutes, 58.96 seconds. Norwood, who clocked a 44.73-second split, teamed with Elija Godwin, Bryce Deadmon and Trevor Bassitt.
Norwood has won eight medals in the relays at the world championships and Olympics, including a bronze last week in the 4x400 mixed relay. He could be called on to race in the final at 9:50 p.m.
Former LSU star Michael Cherry, who ran on the U.S. gold medal-winning 4x400 at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, is also in the relay pool.
Other athletes with LSU ties going for individual medals on Sunday are Sweden's Mondo Duplantis in the men's pole vault at 7:05 p.m. and Jamaica's Natoya Goule in the women's 800 meters at 8:35 p.m.