LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) takes off for a long run to set up LSU's first touchdown as Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) makes a diving stop during the first half of LSU's game against Georgia in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Oct. 13, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

1. WHAT WE LEARNED

Maybe, just maybe, Ed Orgeron can coach a little bit. With questions anew after a disappointing 27-19 loss at Florida this past Saturday, the Tigers bounced back with a stunning 36-16 statement win over No. 2 Georgia, a team widely assumed to be bound for the CFP. Orgeron is still unbeaten at LSU after his six career losses.

2. TRENDING NOW

Georgia’s fake field goal. The Bulldogs trailed LSU 3-0 and were running it down the Tigers’ throats, so effectively UGA coach Kirby Smart thought kicker Rodrigo Blankenship could gain 9 yards on an over-the-shoulder fake. He did not. LSU recovered his fumble at the 16 and the Tigers marched 84 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

LSU, amazingly, is still a player in the SEC and on the national stage. The Tigers were pushed to the brink of title contention with the loss at Florida, but will leap right back into the top 10 with this emphatic victory. LSU was tough and gambling and opportunistic, all the elements you need for a complete win over a top-notch foe.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

