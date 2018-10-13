1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Maybe, just maybe, Ed Orgeron can coach a little bit. With questions anew after a disappointing 27-19 loss at Florida this past Saturday, the Tigers bounced back with a stunning 36-16 statement win over No. 2 Georgia, a team widely assumed to be bound for the CFP. Orgeron is still unbeaten at LSU after his six career losses.
2. TRENDING NOW
Georgia’s fake field goal. The Bulldogs trailed LSU 3-0 and were running it down the Tigers’ throats, so effectively UGA coach Kirby Smart thought kicker Rodrigo Blankenship could gain 9 yards on an over-the-shoulder fake. He did not. LSU recovered his fumble at the 16 and the Tigers marched 84 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
LSU, amazingly, is still a player in the SEC and on the national stage. The Tigers were pushed to the brink of title contention with the loss at Florida, but will leap right back into the top 10 with this emphatic victory. LSU was tough and gambling and opportunistic, all the elements you need for a complete win over a top-notch foe.