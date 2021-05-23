With its season on the line, LSU went to Texas A&M and won another series.

The Tigers lost the opener 2-1 as multiple injuries loomed over the game. They trailed by four runs in the second game. Then LSU pulled out an extra-innings win to clinch its spot in the Southeastern Conference tournament and dominated the series finale.

Here are three things we learned from LSU's final regular season series. Onto the postseason.

1. Dugas is one tough player

Junior Gavin Dugas left LSU’s game Thursday night after colliding with Drew Bianco and needed X-rays at the emergency room to make sure he didn’t have any broken ribs. The tests came back clear, and though Dugas felt sore, he played the rest of the series. Not only did Dugas hit two home runs, at one point he made a diving catch in left field, stayed on the ground for a minute in obvious pain, jogged off and remained in the game.

2. Bullpen makes strides

As much heat as LSU’s bullpen has taken this season, how about this: the Tigers’ relievers allowed one run over 17 ⅔ innings against Texas A&M. LSU would not have won the series without its bullpen, which picked up AJ Labas after a rough start Friday and allowed LSU to win in extra innings. An area of concern for much of the season, the bullpen looked much better, especially with Devin Fontenot able to pitch multiple innings to save games.

3. Bring on Georgia

Remember when this team was 1-8 in the Southeastern Conference, off to its worst start since 1969? Well, now the Tigers will enter the league tournament as the No. 9 seed and have a chance to make the NCAA tournament, especially with a win in the first round Tuesday against Georgia. This hasn’t been the season LSU envisioned. It won’t host postseason games. But LSU can still reach an NCAA regional and from there, it has a clean slate.