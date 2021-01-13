Southeastern Conference athletic directors approved a normal structure to baseball season this spring, opting to play a 56-game schedule with non-conference opponents, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Wednesday afternoon.
The athletic directors also increased travel roster limitations from 27 to 30 players, as first reported by D1Baseball.com. Woodward said the league understood players may miss games because of positive coronavirus tests or contact tracing and wanted to maintain flexibility.
League coaches sent the proposals to the athletic directors last Thursday. Though coaches and athletic directors discussed playing four-game weekend series, they settled on 10 conference series with three games per weekend, plus 26 non-conference games.
According to D1Baseball, the SEC will release its full schedule within the next two days.
LSU began individual workouts this week before starting full-team practices Jan. 29. The Tigers opens their season Feb. 19 against Notre Dame. They're ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll.