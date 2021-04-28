Jimmy Chase starts a sentence about his son — his soon-to-be drafted son — only to be interrupted again by another gust of this whirlwind week.
"You can sit that right there if you wanted to," Jimmy says, his voice distant after pulling the phone almost out of range. "The easel with the picture on it?"
It's Tuesday night in Gretna. Jimmy and his wife, Toeleah, are boarding a flight to Cleveland in the morning, but he's still surrounded by sisters and cousins and extended family members inside this gymnasium near Oakdale Playground.
The balloons. The easels. The pictures. They all must be in place so the family members who can't travel to see Ja'Marr Chase walk across the NFL's "Draft Theater" stage on Lake Erie can celebrate together in their hometown.
Jimmy pulls the phone closer.
"Every day it's something new, man, you know?" he says.
Can you still call it chaos if such a week is expected?
Ja'Marr Chase's status as an elite NFL prospect was solidified at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome just a 15-minute drive away. That's where Chase's two touchdown receptions charged LSU in its come-from-behind trouncing of Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, where his 221 yards receiving set the single-game record for any player in a playoff game, semifinal or final.
But was such a game expected?
Perhaps if you'd already seen Chase win the 2019 Biletnikoff Award for nation's top receiver, an accolade won while he set then-Southeastern Conference single-season records in both receiving yards (1,780) and touchdown catches (20). Not so much if you were here at Oakdale Playground almost a decade ago, watching a 9-year-old Chase score his first touchdown on a sweep around the end.
That's one of those surreal thoughts Jimmy just hasn't had much time for recently. He's wanted to slow the process down. He's wanted to pore over the memories. He knows the long-held dreams of his son and their family are actually coming true. He's wanted to sit down with Ja'Marr and say the things he's wanted to say.
"Last night was supposed to be the night we were going to sit down and talk," Jimmy says. "Then I said tonight's supposed to be the night. We can't never get that. We get a few minutes together, then something else kicks off."
They do have their little moments. Ja'Marr has been staying with his parents recently. Jimmy said he woke up Monday and said, "Dad, this is really it. This is really about to happen." Or, in another brief moment, a video crew met with the father and son at Oakdale. Ja'Marr looked over and said, "Wow, this is where it all started. Who would have thought?"
It is quite possible Chase becomes the highest-drafted wide receiver in LSU history. Odell Beckham Jr. has represented the pinnacle ever since the New York Giants selected him No. 12 overall in 2014. Several draft experts project Chase going No. 5 to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he'd reunite with Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow — a pairing that Chase coyly said during LSU's Pro Day he "wouldn't mind."
If the Bengals indeed select Chase, it would be LSU's third straight year producing a Top 5 pick. Burrow went No. 1 overall last year, and former Butkus Award winning linebacker Devin White was picked No. 5 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. Only Ohio State has produced such a streak recently (four in the past three drafts), which indicates the boost in talent and development at LSU during head coach Ed Orgeron's five-year tenure.
That Chase could be the first wide receiver taken in this particular draft class is all the more impressive. A wide receiver group ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said "is incredibly deep" also includes last year's Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith, the Alabama wideout who washed over Chase's records with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdown receptions in a 13-game, national title season that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
There's also Alabama's Jaylen Waddle, the speedy deep threat and return specialist; Rashod Bateman, the lengthy receiver who helped elevate Minnesota to a Top 10 finish in 2019; Rondale Moore, the promising Purdue prospect who, at 5-foot-7, recorded a 42½-inch vertical at his Pro Day.
There's Ja'Marr Chase's teammate, Terrace Marshall, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound dynamic pass-catcher who's projected to sneak in as a late first-round pick after leading LSU with 731 yards and 10 touchdown receptions last season.
"We were talking not that long ago that college football wasn't producing wide receivers," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. "Now, this year we have this incredible group of 40 receivers who have a chance to get drafted, and we're talking about 14-15 in the first two-plus rounds. So it's just a year where it all came together."
That's another phrase Jimmy finds himself using these days: It all came together.
He's talked recently with Marshall's father, Terrace Sr., and they recalled how they met at recruiting events and tried to convince each other to get their blue-chip sons to sign with LSU. Jimmy remembers how the entire LSU coaching staff showed up at their house less than a week before signing day in a final-hour push to ensure Chase would wear purple and gold.
There were more uncertain times, too. Chase opted out of the 2020 season during preseason camp last year, a time in which the pandemic was surging and there was tension in the football operations building after a mishandled team meeting regarding the team's player-led march amid national protests against police brutality. Chase told reporters at LSU's Pro Day that his decision to leave was because "I had a lot of stuff going on with my family at the time."
Chase dedicated his time toward becoming a professional. From November until March, he lived and worked out at the EXOS training facility in Dallas. After almost a year out of public sight, he coolly ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at pro day — an impressive enough time that Jimmy said coaches and trainers told Ja'Marr he could shut it down. "I came here to put on a show," Ja'Marr told them, then proceeded to run routes and individual drills.
The show will indeed go on. A camera crew from a few NFL-affiliated networks will arrive here at Oakdale Playground on Thursday to film the family's reaction live during the first round. The balloons and easels and pictures are in place. Ja'Marr's moment has finally arrived.
"We couldn't have scripted it any better than the way it went," Jimmy says. "Everything happened the way it was supposed to happen."