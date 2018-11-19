LSU sophomore tight end Jamal Pettigrew practiced for the first time this season on Monday, marking his first action since suffering a knee injury during the summer that was "believed" to involve the ACL.
Pettigrew, a 6-foot-7, 241-pound Sain Augustine graduate, practiced in a jersey and shorts with the rest of the tight ends — a position group that's been mired by injury this season.
Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss has been plagued by a foot injury and has not played all season.
Here's who was missing at LSU's portion of open practice on Monday:
- Sophomore and leading receiver Justin Jefferson, and second team fullback Trey Gallman, who was also not dressed out for Saturday's 42-10 win over Rice.
- Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who is out for the season with an arm injury, third team defensive end Justin Thomas, second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore, and third team Field linebacker Dantrieze Scott.
- Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, who Ed Orgeron said last week "will be out for a while," and backup cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who missed the Rice game with a hamstring injury, but Orgeron said will return against Texas A&M.