Senior offensive guard Ed Ingram, a three-year starter on LSU’s offensive line who missed a season as legal proceedings took place for an arrest, was picked in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.
Ingram went No. 59 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. He became the second LSU player selected in the 2022 draft after junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. went No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans.
"He will move people for the Minnesota Vikings," ESPN analyst and former LSU player Booger McFarland said.
After returning from a year-long suspension, Ingram played in 12 games during LSU’s run to the 2019 national championship, splitting time with Adrian Magee at left guard. Ingram started 20 games over the next two seasons as an integral part of LSU’s offensive line.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ingram primarily stood out as a run blocker throughout his career, able to push defenders off the line of scrimmage and pull through on counter runs. He allowed two sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
A 2021 second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection, Ingram earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl during the pre-draft process, where he stood out among some of the best offensive linemen in his class.
Ingram, a four-star recruit, started 12 games as a true freshman, primarily at right guard. He seemed poised to hold onto a starting spot the next season, but he was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2018.
At the time of his arrest, Ingram’s attorney Mike Howard said his client was “not guilty and is looking forward to his day in court.”
LSU indefinitely suspended Ingram while his case went through the legal process. Details of the case were limited because Texas attorney general Ken Paxton placed it under official seal. Ingram remained affiliated with the team, and when the charges were dismissed, LSU reinstated him during the 2019 season.