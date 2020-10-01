LSU center Liam Shanahan has been named among 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced Thursday morning.
The award, according to the foundation, recognizes the "absolute best football scholar-athlete" in the nation for "combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."
The foundation will announce 12 to 14 finalists in November. The finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Later this year, the winner will be announced and have his scholarship increased to $25,000.
Schools are limited to one nominee each, and candidates must be a senior or graduate student, have a grade point average of at least 3.2, be a first-team player or significant contributor and "have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship."
No LSU player has won the award since its 1990 inception, and Shanahan, a Harvard graduate transfer, joined the Tigers this offseason and will start in his second game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
“It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.”