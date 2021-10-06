At 3-2 overall but with its futures falling, the bowl projections for LSU are tumbling to match. So much so that CBSSports.com analyst Jerry Palm and The Sporting News’ Bill Bender this week predict that the Tigers will miss a bowl game for the second straight year (LSU was bowl eligible at 5-5 in 2020 but self-imposed a one-year bowl ban). “LSU has fallen out of the bowl projections entirely after losing at home to Auburn,” Palm wrote, recalling LSU’s 24-19 loss Saturday. “The Bayou Bengals play three of their next four on the road and may not be favored again the rest of the season except in their nonconference game against ULM in November.” Other predictions still have LSU bowling, with the picks congregating around the Texas, Liberty and Music City bowls and this week, for the first time, one pick for the Birmingham Bowl. But it may not take many more losses before others follow Palm and Bender’s lead and drop LSU from their bowl projections as well.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl appearance projected

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl appearance projected

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Iowa State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State

LSU football practice report: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte absent from open period Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte wasn't present during the open portion of LSU's practice Tuesday afternoon as the team prepared for No. 16 Kentucky this weekend.

BOWL GUIDE

Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central