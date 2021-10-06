At 3-2 overall but with its futures falling, the bowl projections for LSU are tumbling to match. So much so that CBSSports.com analyst Jerry Palm and The Sporting News’ Bill Bender this week predict that the Tigers will miss a bowl game for the second straight year (LSU was bowl eligible at 5-5 in 2020 but self-imposed a one-year bowl ban). “LSU has fallen out of the bowl projections entirely after losing at home to Auburn,” Palm wrote, recalling LSU’s 24-19 loss Saturday. “The Bayou Bengals play three of their next four on the road and may not be favored again the rest of the season except in their nonconference game against ULM in November.” Other predictions still have LSU bowling, with the picks congregating around the Texas, Liberty and Music City bowls and this week, for the first time, one pick for the Birmingham Bowl. But it may not take many more losses before others follow Palm and Bender’s lead and drop LSU from their bowl projections as well.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl appearance projected
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl appearance projected
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Iowa State
Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State
Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte wasn't present during the open portion of LSU's practice Tuesday afternoon as the team prepared for No. 16 Kentucky this weekend.
BOWL GUIDE
Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)
All times Central