Landon Marceaux knew his start Sunday against Alabama could have unraveled before he recorded an out in the first inning.

Two hitters reached on singles. Then Marceaux issued a walk. The bases loaded, it began to look eerily like Marceaux’s most recent weekend start, almost two months ago against Texas.

Marceaux’s season turned on that cold, gray day in early March. The freshman from Destrehan who started opening weekend lost his composure when the Longhorns loaded the bases. Six runs scored.

Now Marceaux was pitching in his first Southeastern Conference game, a must-win for LSU to keep pace in the league standings.

“I could have easily let up and they could have drove in three or four runs,” Marceaux said. “The game would have started getting out of hand.”

Instead, Marceaux struck out the next two batters. He walked in a run, but instead of a disastrous opening frame, Alabama only tied the game. LSU later won 5-4. (With three weeks left in the regular season, the Tigers are two games back of first place in the conference.)

“Limit the damage,” Marceaux said. “Don't give up a crooked number and don't try to be too perfect.”

That phrase — don’t try to be too perfect — showed a change in Marceaux’s mentality.

After allowing one run in his first collegiate start, Marceaux said he had pitched “shaky” because he walked three batters. Marceaux tried for perfection on every pitch, an impossible pursuit in a sport defined by failure.

Marceaux lost his spot in the weekend rotation after the Texas start because coach Paul Mainieri wanted Marceaux to pitch on the road his next start. He threw three effective innings against Northwestern State but soon developed arm soreness.

Marceaux pitched in two games over the next six weeks.

Once Marceaux felt healthy again, he started last Tuesday against Lamar. Mainieri limited him to 30 pitches because Cole Henry, another freshman pitcher, felt soreness in his elbow, casting doubt on Henry's availability against the Crimson Tide.

Marceaux spun three shutout innings against Lamar. Then, with Henry out, he started Sunday. LSU had split the first two games of the series.

After Marceaux pitched out of the first inning, he settled into a rhythm. At one point, he retired eight straight batters.

“He was dominating, man,” sophomore pitcher Devin Fontenot said. “He had a couple rough innings at the beginning, but he found a way to get out of it because he's a competitor.”

Marceaux ended up throwing 82 pitches — more than Mainieri wanted — over five innings. It was his longest outing since Feb. 23 against Bryant.

“He was aggressive,” Mainieri said. “He was confident. He's going to get better, too.”

Over his past eight innings, Marceaux has allowed two runs. He said his health is the reason for the improvement.

When Marceaux’s arm felt sore earlier this season, he got distracted while he threw. The aches made him think about his body instead of executing pitches.

Beginning against Lamar, Marceaux did not have to worry about his health. He just focused on the game.

“As long as he's healthy” Mainieri said, “I think he's going to do some good things for us down the stretch.”