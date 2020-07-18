A former LSU football player and a former Tigers assistant coach have both been reportedly hired as assistant secondary school football coaches.
Zach Mettenberger, who played for the Tigers from 2011-2013, was hired as the offensive coordinator at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, according to 247Sports' Clint Brewster.
Mettenberger played two NFL seasons in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Last year he played for the Memphis Express of the American Football Franchise.
John Chavis, LSU's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2009-14, was hired as a middle school assistant in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Rivals.com/HawgBeat.
Chavis was the defensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons.