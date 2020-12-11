Here we go again.

LSU faces another top-10 team in the Florida Gators. LSU is again a massive underdog. LSU is again heading into a matchup fresh off the news that a key offensive weapon would be opting out -- this time freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

But will the result be any different? The Tigers are rolling out true freshman Max Johnson for his first start at quarterback. He's taking the place of TJ Finley, who has made every start since Myles Brennan went down with an injury earlier in the season.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU (3-5) at No. 6 Florida (8-1)

WHEN: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN (Click here to learn more)

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena

Florida 38, LSU 17

Schematic flaws on both offense and defense have been at the core of both of LSU's last two losses. The Tigers face another offensive mastermind in Florida's Dan Mullen, who is coaching the best team he's had since arriving in Gainesville three years ago. Opt-outs and injuries have crippled LSU's offense, which will not be able to keep up with Heisman Trophy candidate QB Kyle Trask.

Scott Rabalais

Florida 41, LSU 17

The Tigers possess some of the tools, namely on offense, that could in another time and place give a Florida team that has played uneven defense some trouble. But these are troubled times in the LSU football kingdom, the likes of which not seen since the late 1990s. It seems incredible to say, but it’s impossible to imagine the Tigers have enough fortitude to spring a massive upset.

Wilson Alexander

Florida 42, LSU 20

With raw underclassmen now at quarterback and wide receiver, LSU enters this game as a shell of its preseason self. The Tigers don't have the offensive firepower to keep up with Florida and its passing attack, which can easily exploit LSU's leaky secondary. LSU's season seemed to hit rock bottom last weekend against Alabama, and it won't get any better on the road.

Sheldon Mickles

Florida 41, LSU 19

No matter how you slice it, it's hard to see LSU prevailing here. The Tigers were already limping to the finish line before the announcement that they have nothing to play for in this awful season. Then again, who knows? Maybe Florida's potent offense turns the ball over four times. Maybe the Gators are looking ahead to their matchup with No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game. Not likely.

A deep dive inside LSU's roster management problem: 'What does the future look like?' Watch for the visiting tunnel in Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in the moments before Saturday night’s kickoff. There will be plenty of LS…

