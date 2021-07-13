LSU basketball coach Will Wade announced Tuesday that Brandon Chambers will be joining the Tigers staff as assistant to the head coach.
Chambers, a student-coach at VCU in 2011 when Wade was an assistant coach there, has been a full-time assistant the past two seasons at Texas Southern under former LSU coach Johnny Jones.
Chambers replaces Vernon Hamilton, who moves into the role of director of player development.
That position has been vacant since Tasmin Mitchell was promoted to his current role as a fulltime assistant in 2019.
Before moving to Texas Southern, Chambers worked at Nevada under then-coach Eric Musselman.
At Nevada, Chambers served as director of operations, a role that includes responsibility for team travel, recruiting, scheduling, video breakdown and game strategies.