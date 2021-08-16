Ed Orgeron didn’t mince his words. Minutes after LSU’s defensive line created consistent pressure during the first preseason scrimmage Saturday evening, Orgeron said, “we need to make a big improvement, especially in the area of protection.”

Orgeron planned to re-watch the scrimmage as soon as he finished speaking, using the tape to review techniques new offensive line coach Brad Davis had taught the linemen. He wanted to ensure the players understood Davis’ instructions.

“We’ve got a veteran offensive line, so those guys should be able to protect,” Orgeron said. “We had a lot of young guys thrown into the fire today. Sometimes they did well, sometimes they didn’t. But there was way too much pressure on the quarterback.”

That can happen early in preseason practice. With so many moving parts, offenses often take longer to click. But Orgeron wanted to see improvement, and so he identified protection as one of the areas LSU would focus on this week.

Two days later, LSU’s starting quarterback and left guard summarized what they needed to do moving forward after watching film. The quarterback, sophomore Max Johnson, said LSU’s offense needed to get better at communicating protections and understanding where pressure was coming from.

The left guard, senior Ed Ingram, thought LSU’s players had to jell more with one another and believe what Davis had taught them. Even though they haven’t known him long, they needed to trust their new coach.

“We’re going to be working on picking up different blitzes and helping each other pick up line games and create a good pocket awareness for the quarterback,” Ingram said. “We’ve got to work on not getting pushed back and pressing the pocket so the quarterback can have some room and be comfortable.”

With two weeks left in preseason practice, the offensive line has time to adjust. It will have to for LSU’s offense to succeed. The line never receives the same level of recognition as other players because it doesn’t score touchdowns, but as senior right tackle Austin Deculus said, “if we're not doing our job… you're not going to see any product.”

This year, LSU’s starting offensive line is laden with upperclassmen. Orgeron convinced the entire first-team line last season to return, giving LSU experience across the front. And even though left tackle Dare Rosenthal transferred to Kentucky, his replacement, junior Cameron Wire, had multiple starts because Rosenthal’s status was often uncertain last season.

“Having us all back brings this mentality back,” Ingram said at the start of fall camp. “As veterans, we have a lot of playing time under us. We all know what to do. Last year, we created chemistry and continue to build on that chemistry this season. This year, we're going to be a dominant force.”

With so many returning starters, the area that concerned LSU most was the backups. The Tigers recognized they needed to build depth behind the first-team players during preseason camp in case someone suffered an injury. Already, right guard Chasen Hines has missed time. In his place, Anthony Bradford has been seen at right guard.

Despite the scrimmage, LSU appears optimistic the protection will improve. It has upperclassmen across the line, making Johnson think at some point the communication will click.

“I think it just comes with time,” Johnson said. “We’ve had great communication over the summer and throughout this fall camp. Just trying to make it as perfect as we can be.”