LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that fullback/tight end Tory Carter was reinstated to the team on Tuesday and will be available to play against Alabama this weekend.

The 6-foot, 244-pound senior did not dress out for LSU's 20-7 loss against Texas A&M last week, and his return to the team may solve some of LSU's issues in the run game.

The Tigers could not control the line of scrimmage in College Station, when the team was held to 36 total yards rushing.

LSU used several different run schemes and formations to try kickstart the rushing attack, and, in Carter's place, true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert lined up at H-back and helped lead block on certain plays. None were altogether successful.

When asked about Carter's absence, Orgeron recalled how LSU was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 attempt on the very first drive of the game. Gilbert lined up on the line of scrimmage as an extra blocker, and Marshall lined up as an H-back on the left side. LSU running back Ty Davis-Price was tackled for no gain.

"We got beat at the line of scrimmage," Orgeron said. "That was a big play in the ball game. Then we were trying to run the leads inside. There was no room to run. We've got to be more creative. We've got to get the ball outside, and we've got to block better."